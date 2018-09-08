Maryland overcomes penalties to beat Bowling Green 45-14

Tayon Fleet-Davis rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Ty Johnson had 124 yards and another score as Maryland broke out in the second half and beat Bowling Green 45-14 on Saturday.
With Bowling Green leading 14-10 at halftime, Maryland (2-0) ripped off 35 unanswered points in the second half to cruise to the easy win.
Maryland overcame 14 penalties for 139 yards.
Maryland piled up 565 yards in total offense but didn't take the lead until there was 4:31 left in the third quarter. The Terps defense held Bowling Green to 158 total yards, including just 15 rushing and sacked quarterback Jarret Doege five times.
"They physically kicked our tails on both sides of the ball, up front offensively and defensively," Bowling Green coach Mike Jinks said.
The Terps, who upset Texas last week, took a 17-14 lead on a third-and-22 play when Jahrvis Davenport caught Kasim Hill's pass, broke several tackles and worked his way down the right sideline for the 22-yard touchdown. They put the game away with four rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
"We had great determination to finish the game." Maryland coach Matt Canada said. "We were down 14-10 at the half for a multitude of reasons. We were shooting ourselves in the foot with the penalties. We came back and ran the football well."
Maryland: The Terps started slow but poured it on in the second half on the backs of Fleet-Davis and Johnson.
Bowling Green: The Falcons (0-1), helped by Maryland penalties, managed to stay in the game until the third quarter but were overwhelmed when the Terps turned up the offensive heat.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Hosts Temple next Saturday before starting their nine game Big Ten schedule.
Bowling Green: After losing their first games to Power Five opponents, the Falcons host an FCS team, Eastern Kentucky.
