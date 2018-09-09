Southern Africa backs Danny Jordaan for FIFA Council place

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday Jan. 18, 2013, South African sports administrator Danny Jordaan, speaks during the 2010 FIFA World Cup Legacy Trust media conference in Johannesburg, South Africa. The southern African soccer region COSAFA on Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, endorsed South Africa’s Danny Jordaan, the 2010 World Cup’s head organizer, for a place on the FIFA Council left open when Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned under allegations of corruption. Themba Hadebe, FILE AP Photo