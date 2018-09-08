Taekwondo champ Steven Lopez receives permanent ban

FILE - In this July 21, 2015 file photo, United States’ Steven Lopez celebrates winning a bronze medal by defeating Venezuela’s Javier Medina in the men’s taekwondo under-80kg category at the Pan Am Games in Mississauga, Ontario. The U.S. Center for SafeSport has on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, permanently banned the two-time Olympic taekwondo champion for sexual misconduct involving a minor. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo