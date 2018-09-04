Patriots’ Gronkowski beaming after signing restructured deal

FILE - In this June 7, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski catches the ball during an NFL football minicamp practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Gronkowski made a statement this offseason when he skipped the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp and then didn’t hold back in saying he’d like to see his contract redone. The Patriots responded by adding incentives to his deal for the second straight year. Steven Senne, File AP Photo