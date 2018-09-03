New-look Seahawks secondary seems set for opener in Denver

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, NFC free safety Earl Thomas, of the Seattle Seahawks, prepares to throw a pass during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, in Kissimmee, Fla. It’s finally game week for the Seattle Seahawks and safety Earl Thomas is still not around. The absence of Thomas is just one of the questions about Seattle’s secondary heading into the opener at Denver. Gregory Payan, File AP Photo