Browns O-line still in limbo with Steelers coming up

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joel Bitonio (75) stands on the sideline during an NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, in Cleveland. Coach Hue Jackson would not reveal his starters on the line’s left side following Monday’s, Sept. 3, 2018, practice as Cleveland kicked off its week of preparation for Sunday’s season opener against Pittsburgh. Jackson may move Bitonio back to left guard after sliding him to left tackle during training camp. Jackson insists his goal is to “put the best five guys out there.” Bitonio said he’s ready to play either position and will do whatever Jackson wants. David Richard, File AP Photo