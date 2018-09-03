Peterman is Bills’ starting quarterback ahead of Allen

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) throws a pass during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills have named Nathan Peterman their starting quarterback in a job the second-year player is expected to hold until rookie first-round pick Josh Allen is deemed ready. The Bills made the announcement on their Twitter account before practice Monday morning, Sept. 3, 2018, as the team prepares for its season opener at Baltimore on Sunday. Adrian Kraus, File AP Photo