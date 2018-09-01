Rudock among Lions’ cuts as Detroit trims roster to 53

The Detroit Lions have cut quarterback Jake Rudock, paving the way for veteran Matt Cassel to move forward as Matthew Stafford's backup.
The Lions announced Saturday that they have cut their roster down to 53 players, waiving Rudock, defensive end Alex Barrett, wide receivers Jace Billingsley, Dontez Ford and Chris Lacy, linebackers Freddie Bishop and Darnell Sankey, cornerbacks Mike Ford and Chris Jones, defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter, safety Rolan Milligan, punter Ryan Santoso, tackle Dan Skipper and running back Dwayne Washington.
Detroit also released linebacker Jonathan Freeny, center Wesley Johnson, tight end Sean McGrath and cornerback DeShawn Shead — and put running back Zach Zenner on injured reserve.
The Lions put wide receiver Andy Jones on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and waived defensive tackle Toby Johnson from injured reserve. Detroit also traded tackle Corey Robinson to Carolina for a draft pick.
