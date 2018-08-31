Donaldson, McCutchen, Madson move; busy Brewers make 3 deals

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, San Francisco Giants’ Andrew McCutchen hits a three-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal and home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater watch during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles. The playoff-contending New York Yankees are close to completing a trade for San Francisco Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen. A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday night, Aug. 30, 2018, the Yankees would send infielder Abiatal Avelino and another minor leaguer to San Francisco for McCutchen. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn’t finalized. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo