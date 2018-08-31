American long jumper Lawson tests positive for steroid

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, United States’ Jarrion Lawson makes an attempt in the men’s long jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain. Lawson, who won silver at last year’s world championships, has been suspended after failing a drug test, it was reported on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping issues in track and field, says Lawson tested positive for a metabolite of the banned anabolic steroid trenbolone. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo