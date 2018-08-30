Minor league baseball teams play tic-tac-toe across dugouts when lights go out mid-game
When the lights went out during a game between the Island Empire 66ers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the teams kept themselves busy by playing each other in a game of tic-tac-toe. With no paper around, the teams used a baseball to play instead.
Stephanie Donaldson meets with Boise State athletes to provide an added dimension to in the Athletics Department's student support system. Donaldson helps with the psychological side of competition, stress and dealing with injury.
Mariners manager Scott Servais got a "swag" haircut to match 24-year-old closer Edwin Diaz because Diaz earned his 50th save. Servais made a spring training bet that he would get the same cut as Diaz if he saved 50 games, a team single-season record.
A race at Pocono Speedway was marred by a violent wreck that sent IndyCar rookie driver Robert Wickens to the hospital. Wickens was awake and alert when he was airlifted out of the track for medical treatment.
Ohio State University has suspended football coach Urban Meyer for the team's first three games after finding he did not correctly handle domestic violence allegations against his former assistant coach, Zach Smith.
Tempers flared during a joint practice session between the Washington Redskins and New York Jets in Richmond, Virginia, on August 12. According to reports, a brawl broke out after a Jets player made delayed contact with Redskins’ Morgan Moses.
The NCAA announced major changes to its rules in an effort to crack down on college basketball corruption. The changes include players being able to hire an agent, and being able to return to school if they're not drafted into the NBA.
Cal Phipps was traveling over 160 mph when he got cut off driving the U-1918 Oberto Beef Jerky hydroplane in Sunday's finals of the Albert Lee Appliance Cup on Lake Washington. Phipps flipped 60 feet in the air before landing safely.