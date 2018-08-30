Minor league baseball teams play tic-tac-toe across dugouts when lights go out mid-game

When the lights went out during a game between the Island Empire 66ers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the teams kept themselves busy by playing each other in a game of tic-tac-toe. With no paper around, the teams used a baseball to play instead.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Idaho Statesman App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service