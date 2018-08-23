Huge crash sends IndyCar rookie driver Robert Wickens to hospital
A race at Pocono Speedway was marred by a violent wreck that sent IndyCar rookie driver Robert Wickens to the hospital. Wickens was awake and alert when he was airlifted out of the track for medical treatment.
Ohio State University has suspended football coach Urban Meyer for the team's first three games after finding he did not correctly handle domestic violence allegations against his former assistant coach, Zach Smith.
Tempers flared during a joint practice session between the Washington Redskins and New York Jets in Richmond, Virginia, on August 12. According to reports, a brawl broke out after a Jets player made delayed contact with Redskins’ Morgan Moses.
The NCAA announced major changes to its rules in an effort to crack down on college basketball corruption. The changes include players being able to hire an agent, and being able to return to school if they're not drafted into the NBA.
Cal Phipps was traveling over 160 mph when he got cut off driving the U-1918 Oberto Beef Jerky hydroplane in Sunday's finals of the Albert Lee Appliance Cup on Lake Washington. Phipps flipped 60 feet in the air before landing safely.
Mississippi will become the third state to open sports betting operations since a May 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed states other than Nevada to have legal sports betting. Five states have passed laws allowing sports betting.