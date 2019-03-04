Stephon Clark: Two protesters arrested after police warn of pepper spray, Tasers

9:40 p.m.: Police told protesters to disperse that if they did not disperse, they may be subject to lethal and less-lethal weapons. The crowd had dispersed somewhat but about 2/3 of the crowd remained near 51st Street and Folsom Boulevard, and said they would continue marching.

“Those who remain risk serious injury,” an officer said into a megaphone.

9:30 p.m.: At least two protesters have been arrested, according to eyewitness reports. Their charges are not currently known.

Capt. Norm Leong said officers had seen cars being keyed around the area of 46th and J street around the beginning of the rally. More backup was on its way, Leong said. Fox40 reported riot officers were leaving Golden 1 Center at about 9:20 p.m.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

Arrests being made and more officers are on their way to assist with the crowd. — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) March 5, 2019

9:10 p.m.: Police are commanding the crowd to disperse after alleged acts of vandalism and are threatening the crowd with arrest, pepper spray or Tasing if they do not do so.

9 p.m.: About 100 officers in riot gear trailed the protesters as they marched back to the Trader Joe’s parking lot. They formed a horizontal line as marchers shouted back “you can’t stop a revolution!”

Protesters held cell phones aloft in tribute to Clark, who was shot while holding a cell phone that police thought was a gun, then pocketed the phones to hold their right fists in the air. They were outnumbered by the officers.

“This is what black mourning looks like. This is what black pain looks like,” one protestor said into the megaphone.

8:35 p.m.: The march reached a tenuous point when a middle-aged white man in a “Make America Great Again” hat appeared and began animatedly speaking to several of the protesters. One ripped the hat off his head, at which point he began yelling at others in the crowd not to touch him.

The man said he and his teenage daughter had come from Tahoe Park. He had wanted to conduct “a social experiment,” he said.

Original story:

As the uproar over the Stephon Clark case intensified, an activist group called The Table Sacramento marched Monday evening through East Sacramento.

A crowd of about 70 to 100 people assembled at Trader Joe’s supermarket on Folsom Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. and began marching about 15 minutes later, chanting “Whose street? Our street? The people united will never be divided!”





Neighboring businesses such as The Other Side restaurant and taproom, Incredible Pets and Face & Body Emporium closed early to avoid the crowd. Police assembled outside the grocery store at 5 p.m., and blocked Folsom Boulevard as the march progressed.

“The East Sacramento location was chosen because it is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the City of Sacramento and home to many influential leaders in city and state government,” The Table Sacramento announced.

Some neighbors came out of their houses to watch as the marchers went by, including Dylan Holcomb, who walked over to Trader Joe’s after finding about the protest on Twitter. His 4-year-old daughter Eloise perched atop his shoulders, Holcomb said he didn’t have a problem with the protesters gathering in the perpetually crowded Trader Joe’s parking lot.

“I support any peaceful protest by citizen of Sacramento,” Holcomb said. “I think if going to make statement you’ve got to do it in a fairly congested area.”

Clark’s brother Stevante joined the protesters shortly after 8 p.m.

Adrian Mohammed, a spokesman for the group, said before the march that the protestors weren’t expected to head to Golden 1 Center, where the Kings were set to play the New York Knicks on Monday night.





Crews began installing fencing around the plaza surrounding the arena Monday morning in anticipation of possible protests; marchers blocked the main entrance to Golden 1 during two games right after Clark’s shooting last March, preventing thousands of fans from entering. The Kings said the plaza would be open only to fans holding tickets.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Saturday she wouldn’t file charges against the two officers who killed Clark, an unarmed black man. A demonstration was held that afternoon outside main police headquarters, and on Sunday Arden Fair mall was closed all day after a small group of protestors began a sit-in at the mall. The mall’s owners said they were afraid the protest would grow too large for the mall to handle safely.

The protests were set to continue Tuesday, this time at the main police station on Freeport Boulevard.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento, in a Facebook post Monday, urged followers to “occupy the police station!” The posting said similar protests would also be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Freeport location.

“We will probably go inside until they kick us out,” said Sonia Lewis, an organizer with Black Lives Matter. “It is a public place.” She said the group staged a protest inside police headquarters last May.

Police spokesman Marcus Basquez said protestors would be allowed inside “to a point.”

“If it’s peaceful, fine,” he said. “If property becomes destroyed or lives become endangered, that’s a whole other topic.” He said the department has additional police officers deployed “if anything flares up.”