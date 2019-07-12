Hear about plans to finish widening highway from Burbank to Walla Walla

Trucks rumble down Highway 12 before the section near Burbank was widened to four lanes.

The next phase of work to turn Highway 12 between Burbank south of Pasco and Walla Walla into a four-lane road will start next year.

An open house is planned in Touchet to talk about construction planned in 2020 and 2021 to add lanes from Nine Hill Road, past Touchet and Lowden, to Frenchtown.

Participants can also learn about the eighth and final phase to follow, which will add lanes from Wallula to Nine Mile Hill.

The Washington state Department of Transportation and the Highway 12 Coalition have worked for more than a decade to widen the corridor from Burbank to Walla Walla.

The open house is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Touchet School Gymnasium, 90 Champion St.