The Idaho Way: COVID-19 case shows challenges in days before crisis standards of care

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.

“I got big troubles.”

That’s what Charlie Meeker, 79, said when he started having trouble breathing due to COVID-19.

Charlie Meeker, 79, of Bonners Ferry, was vaccinated but had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 this summer. He started with mild symptoms but eventually went to the emergency room and spent nearly two weeks in a hospital in Washington state when no beds were available in Idaho.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It’s also when his family knew they needed to get him to a hospital.

Meeker, of Bonners Ferry, has developmental disabilities and chronic health problems. He’s been vaccinated, but Meeker ended up with a rare breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Meeker’s story is an illustration of how dire the situation was in North Idaho in the days leading up to the activation of crisis standards of care in two North Idaho public health districts.

And because there were no hospital beds available, Meeker was flown to a hospital in Washington, illustrating how the ravages of COVID-19 in North Idaho spilled over into our neighboring state.

“He ended up with COVID pneumonia,” said Cindy Calene, the daughter of Meeker’s cousin. “He was having a really hard time breathing, and he kept saying, ‘I got big troubles.’ That’s what he says when he’s hurting or something.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Please read my full column here on Charlie Meeker’s story and how it meshed with crisis standards of care in North Idaho.

Idaho lieutenant governor releases public records

Finally.

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on Thursday released public records associated with her education indoctrination task force — months after the request and weeks after a judge ordered her to do so.

You can read some of the background when the Idaho Press Club first sued her here.

Here’s the story when the judge ruled in our favor and ordered her to release the records in August.

On Wednesday, the Idaho Press Club filed a motion for contempt of court because she was defying the court order.

Finally, on Thursday, the judge ruled again, denying the lieutenant governor’s motion for relief.

Once we get a chance to pore over the documents and feedback, we’ll report back what these public records show.

The soul of Idaho and the Republican primary

Bob Kustra

This week, Bob Kustra writes that the heart and soul of Idaho will be fought and won in May — at the Republican primary — and it’s incumbent on every good Idahoan to prevent the state from falling into the hands of far-right extremists.

Biden’s vaccine order

Christopher M. England

This week, I’m happy to introduce you to a new voice on the opinion page, Christopher M. England, who teaches political science at the College of Western Idaho. He’s a conservative writer, and this week, he writes about how President Biden’s vaccine order is yet another sign of America’s political decay.

Don’t use age as a tiebreaker

Lupe Wissel

Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director, writes that Idaho should not be using age as a determining factor in providing care under crisis standards of care.

What you’re saying

Letters To Editor

This week, we’ve received letters on the impact of Idaho’s unvaccinated on Washington’s health care system, Idaho politics and BSU’s decision on football games.

You can read those letters and more by clicking here.

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here.

Like this newsletter?

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.