The Idaho Way: Surge of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients affects everyone’s health care

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

Here’s a scary statement, from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s strategies during crisis standards of care:

“Universal DNR Order: Adult patients hospitalized during a public health emergency, when crisis standards of care have been declared, should receive aggressive interventions; however, they should receive NO attempts at resuscitation (compressions, shocks or intubation if not yet intubated) in the event of cardiac arrest. The likelihood of survival after a cardiac arrest is extremely low for adult patients. As well, resuscitation poses significant risk to health care workers due to aerosolization of body fluids and uses large quantities of scarce resources such as staff time, personal protective equipment, and lifesaving medications, with minimal opportunity for benefit.”

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

In other words, whether we’ve signed a “do not resuscitate” directive or not, every single one of us is now under a DNR directive in Idaho because we’ve reached crisis standards of care due to a deadly and overwhelming surge of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in our hospitals.

This is just one example of how the decision to not wear a mask and not get a COVID-19 vaccine is more than just an individual choice.

Looking for civility among the F-bombs

Protesters gather along Airport Way near the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise where President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

President Biden’s welcoming committee between the Boise Airport and the National Interagency Fire Center certainly had parts of it that had a festive, carnival-like feel, complete with tents selling merchandise, happy, cheering people, horns honking. But then I saw the flag, “F--- Biden and f--- you for voting for him.” And then I saw another one. And another. And another. There must have been 100 or more of these flags and signs with the same variations on the theme. God bless our photographers trying to shoot photos that we can run in the paper.

Trying to find civility among the crowd was a challenge, but then I found Cyndi Bratcher.

Property tax solutions

From left, Rep. Ilana Rubel is the House minority leader, Rep. Lauren Necochea is the assistant minority leader and Rep. Sally Toone is the minority caucus chair.

One more 9/11 story

Here are the two tickets to the observation deck of the World Trade Center that Bob and Kathy Kustra had purchased and intended to use on Sept. 11, 2001.

What you're saying

Letters To Editor

