The Idaho Way: Crisis standards of care are sad, predictable and preventable

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

The day has finally arrived in Idaho: Two health districts in North Idaho activated crisis standards of care because of “a massive increase in patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization.”

This day is sad and predictable — and it was preventable.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

It’s sad because patients can no longer expect the same treatment they would get in normal times.

When there aren’t enough health care resources to maintain typical health care standards, then resources and equipment, such as oxygen and ventilators, will be rationed, and providers will have to prioritize who gets treatment, based on age; pregnant women with a viable pregnancy; patients who “perform tasks that are vital to the public health response of the crisis at hand”; and finally a lottery, if there is still a tie after going through the first priority criteria.

Crisis standards won’t just apply to people with COVID-19. They will apply to patients who need medical care for any reason, such as car crashes, heart attacks, strokes and influenza.

Maybe you’ve been hesitant, skeptical or apathetic about getting the vaccine up to this point. If ever there was a time to get off the fence and get vaccinated, that time is now, writes our editorial board.

What would you tell President Biden?

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate labor unions, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci AP

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Boise on Monday. If you could talk to the president face to face, what would you ask him? What would you tell him? What do you think he should know about Idaho and Idahoans? Please fill out our survey here.

9/11 anniversary

FILE - Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Associated Press photographer Richard Drew talks about AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Richard Drew AP

We received dozens of responses to our call for stories about where you were on Sept. 11, 2001. Thank you to everyone who responded. I spoke to a few people by phone and communicated with others via email. I heard and read some amazing stories, and I’m grateful to those who shared their memories of probably the darkest day in our nation’s history. From the Pentagon and the World Trade Center to middle school and overseas, here are some of your stories and remembrances of that day.

Calm your climate anxiety

Irrigation water is siphoned into a farmer’s field in Caldwell. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

The hottest July on record in Boise, unrelenting wildfire smoke for weeks and moderate to severe drought conditions across Idaho — climate change has moved from a distant abstraction into our daily lives. And the worst part might be that it can creep from your backyard into your mind, making you feel anxious, depressed, or hopeless — like there’s nothing you can do about it. But there are things you can do about it. Take action and calm your climate anxiety.

From Vietnam to Afghanistan

Taliban soldiers stand guard in Panjshir province northeastern of Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan) Mohammad Asif Khan AP

Jim Jones knows firsthand what it’s like to leave a war-torn country with feelings of guilt, anger and grief. From one veteran to newer veterans, Jones offers these words of comfort and advice.

