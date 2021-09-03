The Idaho Way: Idaho speeds toward public health crisis, with no brakes from Gov. Little

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday sent the message loud and clear: We are headed for disaster.

Hospitals are at capacity. Out of 400 ICU beds, only four are left. Some schools have been forced to go back to remote learning — or no learning at all — because of outbreaks. Elective surgeries are being postponed indefinitely.

“We are dangerously close to activating statewide crisis standards of care — a historic step that means Idahoans in need of health care could receive a lesser standard of care or may be turned away altogether,” Little said. “In essence, someone would have to decide who can be treated and who cannot. This affects all of us, not just patients with COVID-19.”

So that must mean a return to Stage 3, right? Stage 2? Stage 1? Did anybody even realize we’re still in Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan?

According to the state’s own criteria for maintaining public health, several of Idaho’s most recent posted numbers fail the test:

The number of reported cases is up and is far more than than 20 cases per day on average.

The test positivity rate is up, at 12.02%.

There were only four ICU beds available.

The number of daily hospital admissions of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients was greater than eight per day on average.

The total number of patients hospitalized in the ICU with confirmed COVID-19 was greater than 25 per day on average.

“Idaho hospitals are beyond constrained,” Little said. “Our health care system is designed to deal with the everyday realities of life. Our health care system is not designed to withstand the prolonged strain caused by an unrestrained global pandemic. It is simply not sustainable.”

Little said we’re headed for a disaster and we’ve got to do all we can to avert it.

But then, he didn’t do anything to avert it, other than deploy National Guard troops to help hospitals. That won’t stop anyone from getting sick.

Did Dr. Ryan Cole mislead about a medical colleague’s death?

Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist who is president of a medical laboratory in Garden City and has been nominated to be the physician on the Central District Health board, addresses the White Coat Summit of the group America’s Frontline Doctors on July 27 in San Antonio, Texas.

Dr. Ryan Cole was 13 minutes into his presentation at the July 27 “White Coat Summit” of America’s Frontline Doctors, a physicians group whose goals include “fighting medical cancel culture and media censorship,” and where Cole disparaged the COVID-19 vaccine as a “poisonous attack,” “needle rape,” “experiment,” “fake” and “clot shot.”

“I have the tissues of a dead man on the back of my desk,” Cole told the crowd in San Antonio, Texas. “I have two more coming next week. Guess what? Just a couple days after the shot — 50-year-old healthy triathlete,” Cole snaps his fingers, signaling ostensibly that the person is dead. Then he gives another example. “One of my favorite surgeons in town that I worked with. Second shot. Mountain biking, gone.”

The second example appears to be a reference to Dr. Jon Getz, a noted surgeon in Boise who died July 8 of a heart attack while mountain biking.

But if Cole was trying to draw a correlation, his timing was about six months off. Getz was fully vaccinated in January, not just before his death, according to his life partner, Kara Cadwallader, who told me in an interview how disrespectful and dishonest Cole was being.

Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?

In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn after hijacked planes crashed into them in New York. Idaho Statesman file

On the crisp, clear, autumnal morning of Sept. 11, 2001, my wife and I were driving home from a momentous doctor’s appointment.

Earlier that year, we had moved from San Francisco to Rochester, New York, with the goal of settling down, buying a house and starting a family.

That morning, we were coming home from an ultrasound appointment that confirmed my wife was pregnant with our first child. We were abuzz on the drive home, excited and nervous.

That’s when we heard the news on the car radio that two planes had crashed into the World Trade Center.

COVID-19 enters its second fall season

As we enter another fall of COVID across Idaho, let’s conquer our fears together, get vaccinated, and work together to protect our many freedoms, write Jim Jones, Dr. David Pate and Mike Satz for The Idaho 97 Project in this guest opinion.

Malek has no intention of backing out

Luke Malek at a 1st Congressional District candidate forum in Caldwell in this file photo from January 2018. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Former state Rep. Luke Malek is fully aware of recent political history, but his message is clear. He’s in the race for lieutenant governor to stay and thinks he has a path to win the nomination. He was the first to announce for the office, and sees his support growing as he travels the Gem State. There’s no need to back out now, reports Chuck Malloy.

Cutting property taxes

Idaho House Republican leadership team, from left, assistant majority leader Jason Monks, House Speaker Scott Bedke, caucus chair Megan Blanksma and majority leader Mike Moyle.

As cities and counties begin to set budgets for the upcoming year, it is important to understand the recent changes implemented by the state Legislature, as well as the impact of the huge allocation of federal rescue funds sent to local governments, the House majority leaders write in a guest opinion.

Time for Idaho GOP leaders to lead

Bob Kustra

If Idaho’s Republican leaders refuse to speak up, the party is doomed to be a party of radical misfits with no intention of governing responsibly, dedicated only to attacking our schools and teachers, shutting down voter initiatives and casting Idaho as the home of fringe theater, Bob Kustra writes in his column this week.

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received letters on requiring health care workers to get the vaccine, homeless shelter in Boise and the oxymoron of a mandate opt-out.

