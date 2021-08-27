The Idaho Way: West Ada School Board bullied into decision to (not really) require masks

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

This week, I was back in a classroom, teaching my first journalism class of the semester at Boise State University. It was the first time doing in-person teaching since spring break 2020. I had been teaching via Zoom for the past two-and-a-half semesters. Zoom was OK, but there is nothing quite as good as teaching in person.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman's opinion editor.

It felt good to be back in the classroom. I’m happy to report that everyone was wearing a mask, as prescribed by the university. My class is a whopping 2 hours and 45 minutes long. No one had a problem wearing their masks during the entire period. In fact, it does now seem like everyone simply treats masks like another piece of clothing.

If it’s what we have to do to keep face-to-face, in-person education, I’m all in.

Unfortunately, the West Ada School Board made a decision to allow students and parents to opt out of wearing masks in school, which defeats the whole purpose. At a time when our hospitals are becoming overwhelmed and Idaho is perilously close to crisis standards of care, this decision assuredly will lead to more spread of the novel coronavirus and more cases of COVID-19.

Idaho initiative bill ruled unconstitutional

The Idaho Statehouse in Boise.

Monday’s decision by the Idaho Supreme Court that Idaho’s new restrictive initiative process is unconstitutional is a victory for the citizens of Idaho — and should be a lesson loud and clear to Idaho’s Republican legislators who voted for this bad bill. Read our editorial on the ruling and why legislators should pay attention.

Pfizer vaccine gets FDA approval

A few protestors against COVID-19 vaccines and face masks for children stood outside of the Nampa High School gymnasium as Gov. Brad Little gave a speech encouraging Idahoans to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the fall school year on Thursday, Aug. 12 2021. Sarah A. Miller smiller@idahostatesman.com

Now that we have full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, will the people using emergency-use authorization as an excuse get the shots? Will we finally put this fight to rest and get everyone vaccinated who is able? Can we then all go back to our lives and avoid reimplementing public health measures as caseloads climb again — yet another thing that got politicized? Everything, sadly, about the pandemic has been politicized, but the vaccine shouldn’t be.

Political appointees and public health

Raul Labrador, representing Ada County, proposes that the Central District Health board review all guidelines provided by the CDC with regard to COVID-19 during a scheduled meeting of the board Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. CDH livestream Provided

The job of the professional staff members at Idaho’s public health districts is to inform the public about public health hazards and recommend what action to take. Unfortunately, Central District Health has been co-opted to disrupt that mission all because of unsupported, unscientific — and yes, political — positions on how to handle COVID-19. Here’s why political appointees shouldn’t meddle in the public health advice process.

Holocaust comparison follow-up

If you think that a restaurant refusing service to unvaccinated people in order to keep its customers safe and its business open is the same thing as the systematic extermination of 6 million Jews, you clearly do not understand who the Nazis were and what the Holocaust was. I wrote a column following up on my thoughts about public health measures being compared to the Holocaust and racial segregation.

World War II sacrifices

Students line up for a recycling drive during World War II. Americans on the home front were asked to do their part to help the war effort, and they responded, with drives to recycle grease, fat, rubber and metal. Courtesy of the National WWII Museum and the National Archives

I received the nicest email this week from someone who read my column that I wrote in December about the sacrifices made during World War II and how it compares with the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what he wrote:

“Dear Scott McIntosh,

“This is a fan letter from Southern California.

“I happened upon this column written by you from Dec. I was stimulated by the very recent news here that a captain in the Los Angeles Fire Department is outraged by the requirement that city employees get the Covid vaccination. I know I shouldn’t be surprised but I was along with being disgusted and dismayed. After all this guy is a fireman who may have to enter home during emergencies and rescue people in danger. Evidently not worried about infecting anyone. Plus he’s a Captain for goodness sake, a leader.

“I’m an 80-something retired doctor. So is my wife. We have recently been comparing notes on the sacrifices our families had to make when we were kids growing up during WW II. Blackouts at night (as your subject Bill Platts said, we just did it for the war effort.) Rationing: sugar, fats, other foodstuffs, gasoline, automobiles, tires, the list goes on. After all we had been attacked by an enemy country and as Americans we had to stand together.

“I agree wholeheartedly with your subject Bill Platts. Although he’s a few years older than me, my memories are the same. Victory gardens, collecting used kitchen fats in coffee cans, collecting old newspapers, etc etc. We did it. We may have groused but we did it. We knew we were defending our country and each other.

“As a physician I understand that we’re at war with the virus. Heck, the whole world is at war with the same enemy. We know that the vaccines available are extremely protective. We also know that the negative effects are quite limited and that literally hundreds of millions of people received them with zero untoward effect. At this point over 630,000 Americans have died from the disease. We should all be willing to put on masks, keep social distance and get vaccinated. We do it for our families and our communities.

“Thanks very much for your lovely column. I’m pretty sure the feelings of many of the folks in Idaho are no different than those of us here in California.”

In case you missed it, here’s my original column, Americans sacrificed far more during World War II than we’re being asked today.

What you’re saying

Letters To Editor

This week, we’ve received letters on an airstrip in the Sawtooths, wearing a mask, Central District Health board, appreciating health care workers and the dying trees along Highway 55.

