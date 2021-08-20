The Idaho Way: Pick for Central District Health board should help not harm public health

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

This is a time we need more people to get vaccinated. Idaho’s vaccination rate is dangerously low, at around 47%, one of the lowest in the country. The vaccine is safe and effective, it’s certainly already saved untold lives, and it’s our ticket to ending the pandemic.

We need someone on the Central District Health board who can encourage vaccinations, not discourage them. Is Ryan Cole, who was picked this week by Republican Ada County commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson, the right person to do that?

This is a time we need more people masking up, with the delta variant and now the lambda variant spreading across the country and around the world.

This is a time when cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths from COVID-19 are on the rise in Idaho.

This is a time when hospitals are beginning to fill up again, and the state has launched its crisis standards of care committee. An Idaho Department of Health and Welfare official said Tuesday that some hospitals are two weeks away from implementing the state’s “crisis standards” of health care rationing.

This is a time when schools are going back into session, many without masks. School districts across the country, in Texas and Florida, that have returned to school without masks have already shown outbreaks of COVID-19 and have had to quarantine and go back to hybrid or remote learning.

This is a time we need someone on the Central District Health board who can help alleviate the disaster that’s headed our way, not someone who will make it worse.

Read more here on what the editorial board thinks about Ryan Cole being appointed to the Central District Health board.

Idaho shifts from rural to urban

Idaho, like much of the United States, shifted to become more urban and less rural, according to the newest U.S. Census numbers, released last week. A look at the growth of Idaho’s legislative districts shows that population shift will have an impact on the state Legislature.

Please read my latest column, which details how this will affect redistricting.

Quit comparing this to the Holocaust

Nampa City Council Member Darl Bruner

Here we go again. More comparisons of health safety measures to the Holocaust. And now a comparison to racial segregation.

Nampa City Council member Darl Bruner compared separating unvaccinated, unmasked people from other people with racial segregation, and Nampa City Council member Sandi Levi said yellow caution tape meant to maintain social distancing reminded her of Star of David symbols Jews were required to wear under Nazi Germany.

We’ve heard similar comments before from the likes of Ammon Bundy and Republican state Reps. Heather Scott and Judy Boyle.

These comments are not just ignorant; they are also dangerous. They’re ignorant because safety measures meant to protect public health in a global pandemic are nothing at all like segregating or exterminating people based on a belief that one’s race makes a person inferior to someone of another race. They’re also dangerous because they minimize and fail to acknowledge the lessons we should have learned from racial segregation and the Holocaust.

In a previous column, I spoke with the director of the Holocaust Center for Humanity about why these comparisons are so damaging to the effort to remember what the Holocaust was, so that we may learn from that atrocity and prevent it from ever happening again. Perpetuating the faulty likening of what we’re going through now with the Holocaust and racial segregation only shows that some people — Bruner and Levi in this case — don’t understand the lessons we should have learned from those terrible periods in our history. And you know what they say about people who fail to learn from history.

Read my column here on why these types of comparisons are so harmful.

An Idaho view of Afghanistan

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan’s Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short on cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Rahmat Gul AP

Bryant Jones, a National Security Fellow with the Truman National Security Project who has worked on foreign policy at both the White House and U.S. Department of State and is a PhD student at Boise State University, writes in a guest opinion this week that the tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan is the responsibility of us all. Here’s what you can do in Idaho to respond.

What you’re saying

Letters To Editor

This week, we’ve received letters on pulling out of Afghanistan, climate change, masks, water, the infrastructure bill and more.

