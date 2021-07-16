The Idaho Way: Vaccine requirement, police shooting and Idaho’s drought situation

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

The debate over whether a private business should be able to require an individual to get the COVID-19 vaccine is heating up.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, held a press conference Thursday explaining why she and others want to pass legislation that would prohibit vaccine mandates by businesses such as Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s, which announced last week that they’re requiring vaccines for employees and those who do business with them.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman's opinion editor.

It only makes sense that Trinity Health, the parent company of Saint Alphonsus Health System, which is charged with public health, would announce that it’s requiring all of its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The national health system is also requiring all of its contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities to be vaccinated.

Not only does vaccination keep its employees healthy, but it keeps all of their patients healthy, too. That’s kind of important. And it means that there will be less chance for the Saint Alphonsus system to become overwhelmed.

“Getting the COVID vaccine is the right thing for every adult and child that qualifies,” Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System, said in a news release. “Saint Alphonsus Health System is proud to do its part in protecting our patients, their families, and our community by ensuring that all of our caregivers will be fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the harmful and potentially deadly virus that causes COVID-19.”

Saint Alphonsus also requires its employees to get a flu shot, according to Nemerson.

“Just as our colleagues are required to receive annual flu vaccines to work in our facilities, we know that vaccination is the single most effective tool in preventing the transmission of COVID, keeping our facilities COVID-free, and saving lives,” Nemerson said in the release.

We understand and hear loud and clear the call for individual rights, and no doubt folks like McGeachin believe they’re doing the right thing in trying to protect individual rights. But individual rights have limits, particularly when it comes to the health and safety of others.

We keep coming back to this example, but speed limits, stop signs, the requirement to drive on the right side of the road are all infringements on individual rights, but they are in place to protect all of us so that we can live in a society with others.

Read our editorial board’s position on the decision by Saint Al’s to require the COVID-19 vaccine here.

Full-time legislature?

People in the House gallery listen as the Representatives vote to extend the 2021 Legislative Session with a recess to September, just after reconvening from a week-long recess May 12, 2021, at the Statehouse in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

In November 2022, Idaho voters will be asked to pass a constitutional amendment that would allow legislators to call themselves into a special session without the governor. We’ve told you before that this would be a really bad idea, as the legislators would jump at any chance to call themselves back into session, effectively making them a full-time legislature ready to pass crazy legislation every time they get a bee in their bonnet. Case in point: the call now to go back into session to ban businesses from requiring vaccines for employees. The more legislators push to go back into session, the more reasons voters have to vote “no” on the constitutional amendment next year.

Transparency needed in Boise police shooting

Hawo Mkoma, sister of Mohamud Hassan Mkoma, speaks about how the police shooting of her brother has affected her family during a protest at City Hall on Tuesday, July 13. Sarah A. Miller smiller@idahostatesman.com

The Boise Police Department needs to be completely transparent with vital details about the June 27 police shooting of Mohamud Hassan Mkoma, a 33-year-old refugee from East Africa. Police are not releasing many details. We understand the investigation is ongoing, but sooner or later, the Boise Police Department is going to have to answer some important questions about this shooting. Here are the questions our editorial board wants answers to.

Water back on in south-central Idaho amid drought

House Speaker Scott Bedke helped broker a deal that got water turned back on for 23,000 acres of irrigated farmland in south central Idaho last week. Courtesy of IdahoEdNews.org

The water is back on in Central Idaho, six days after a devastating ruling to turn off the spigot on 23,000 acres of irrigated farmland south of Bellevue in the Wood River Valley. I spoke with House Speaker Scott Bedke, who helped broker a deal among competing interests to get water turned on for 23,000 acres of irrigated farmland in Blaine County.

“That intangible thing called ‘The Idaho Way,’” Bedke told me in an interview in his office last week. “That’s what happened this week with this deal.”

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received letters on teaching social justice, Boise’s shelter task force, support for Ted Epperly and saving salmon.

You can read those letters and more by clicking here.

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here.

