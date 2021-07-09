The Idaho Way: Keep politics, conspiracies and misinformation off public health board

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

Ada County commissioners soon will appoint a physician to the Central District Health board.

Given the commissioners’ previous appointment of Raúl Labrador to the board and the disgraceful termination of Dr. Ted Epperly, we are concerned that commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson will make another political appointment that could jeopardize public health.

“Not only did Central District Health fail the greatest moral test of a generation, they also failed the scientific test, as none of the doomsday predictions ever came true,” Davidson said in a written statement about terminating Epperly, who was dismissed via email.

Despite Davidson’s characterization, health board members last year rose to that moral challenge and, despite an angry mob of protesters threatening them, made the right decisions to mandate masks and limit crowd sizes, among other measures to protect public health and prevent our health care system from overloading during the coronavirus pandemic.

Davidson’s statement that doomsday predictions never came true only illustrates how delusional some on the far right have become, ignoring the deaths of more than 600,000 Americans. In Idaho, nearly 200,000 people contracted COVID-19, and more than 2,000 people died in connection with it. Idaho’s health care system came dangerously close to crisis standards of care, and the Central District Health board members did their level best to prevent a catastrophe.

It’s important that county commissioners don’t politicize the health board. Public health decisions should be made based on science, facts and guidance from the medical community, not a YouTube video.

Close call on Ada County sheriff pick

What should have been an easy, unanimous decision to appoint Matt Clifford, the most qualified candidate for Ada County sheriff, turned into a close call, with Ryan Davidson voting against him, apparently wanting a more radical candidate.

No, Housing First is not a ‘failed’ model

Homelessness is a complex problem. If homelessness is defined by a person not having housing, logic follows that housing is required to solve the problem. But the heartbreaking fact is, there are those among us who carry burdens beyond our comprehension, who need more than housing in order to stay stably housed.

Why were Boise school programs targeted?

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s education indoctrination task force targeted two programs in the Boise School District: AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) and English Language Learners. From two educators who ran these highly successful program, they wonder why exactly the programs were targeted.

Letters To Editor

This week, we’ve received letters on vaccinations, climate change, Murgoitio Park and teaching “real” history.

