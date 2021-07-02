The Idaho Way: Easy choice for sheriff, Biden’s snub of Little, commissioners’ raise

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

Ada County commissioners should have an easy choice when selecting a new sheriff.

Ada County Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Clifford is clearly the most qualified candidate among the three nominated by the Ada County Republican Central Committee.

Clifford, who is the police chief for the city of Eagle in that city’s contract with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, is the lone candidate who has active Peace Officer Standards and Training certifications and is the only one with supervisory experience.

Matt Clifford is interviewed as a candidate for the vacated sheriff’s position at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise in Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The candidates were Doug Trauble, Mike Chilton and Clifford. Sarah A. Miller smiller@idahostatesman.com

The other candidates being considered by the commissioners are Doug Traubel, a former sheriff’s deputy and investigator in the prosecutor’s office, and Mike Chilton, a former patrol officer and jail deputy.

Our misgivings about Traubel are many.

Traubel wouldn’t talk to the Idaho Statesman, not a good sign for transparent government. Would Traubel refuse to talk to the media as sheriff?

During an interview with commissioners Wednesday, Traubel parroted Nazi propaganda that Jews “were the villain class in the Soviet Union” because they “led the Bolshevik revolution.” He couldn’t back up a previous claim he made that “at least 50%” of rape allegations are false.

Chilton raises his own set of red flags. Chilton on Wednesday told commissioners that his supporters would be afraid to come forward out of fear of retribution.

“The cabal that has controlled Ada County for three-and-a-half decades still is kind of in control and still is there,” Chilton said.

The fact that the Ada County Republican Party Central Committee even put forth Traubel and Chilton as finalists tells us a lot about where the Idaho Republican Party is right now.

Biden’s snub of Gov. Little

President Joe Biden, right, greets Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, left, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, center, before the start of an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with cabinet officials and governors from Western states to discuss drought and wildfires. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh AP

President Joe Biden has several reasons to snub Idaho Gov. Brad Little. After all, it was Little who signed up to support a Texas lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of Biden’s election victory in November over Donald Trump. It was Little who complained that Idaho wasn’t getting enough federal coronavirus relief money. It was Little who chose to eliminate federal unemployment benefits in Idaho. It was Little who criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the border with Mexico and vowed to send Idaho law enforcement there.

But we expect our leaders to be leaders, especially when it comes to basic government functions, like wildfire management and maintenance of roads and bridges.

Commissioners vote for a raise

In this screenshot from the June 21 Ada County Commission budget meeting, commissioner Ryan Davidson, left, hears from Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane about indigent services contracts.

Ada County commissioners last week set a tentative budget that cuts the county’s property tax budget by $12 million, something commissioner Rod Beck proudly declared had never been done in the history of Ada County. But did you also catch the part where the commissioners voted to give themselves raises? And wanted to cut a program that helps the homeless?

Forgive me for being cynical, but it’s downright sickening to listen to commissioners speak so callously about helping homeless people while agreeing to pay themselves $122,000 a year — more than double the median household income in Idaho.

Wassmuth Center dragged into task force

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and her task force on indoctrination in education were met with some technical difficulties with the PA system at the start of the second meeting Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Statehouse in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

“They hide behind the cause of Anne Frank.”

Last week, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights was introduced to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s indoctrination task force. Speaking on behalf of an anonymous parent, Lorna Mitson presented falsehoods and mischaracterization into the public record.

The task force is not about truth, nor, as the lieutenant governor herself stated, is it an opportunity for dialogue, Wassmuth Center executive director Dan Prinzing writes in a guest opinion this week.

What you’re saying

Letters To Editor

This week, we’ve received letters on critical race theory, indoctrination task force, teaching history and Barber Park.

