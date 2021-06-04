The Idaho Way: Critical race theory deserves serious examination in Idaho, not a witch hunt

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

The deck is stacked and the jury is packed.

That’s the clear conclusion after a five-hour opening meeting of an education task force that’s more like a witch hunt than a serious examination of any critical race theory in Idaho’s public schools.

“This is Marxism, all of this, and with BLM,” said task force member Laura van Voorhees, referring to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“And my own opinion, that I’m sure that many people that I’ve talked to share it, that we are in a Marxist takeover, a communist takeover, of this country,” continued van Voorhees, who said she’s lived in Idaho for only a couple of months.

Aside from the over-the-top apocalyptic rhetoric, how does someone who’s lived in Idaho for two months get a spot on such a task force?

Nearly all of the 16 task force members voiced their opposition to critical race theory — even though they haven’t even defined what they think critical race theory is. All three speakers invited to speak, including two task force members, provided testimony strongly opposing critical race theory.

They also provided their own definitions and characterizations of what they say critical race theory is all about.

Unfortunately, no one was there to rebut these characterizations.

For sure, there are valid concerns surrounding critical race theory that should be examined. But this group is not embarking on a serious examination of the issue. The first meeting included no public testimony or questions.

Read what I think should happen before the commission’s next meeting to make it a more serious effort at examining critical race theory.

Senate president pro tem hits back at Idaho Freedom Foundation

Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder listens as the Idaho Legislature reconvenes Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after a one-week recess. Lawmakers at the Statehouse voted to recess the 2021 Session to September. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, a Boise Republican, spoke out against the Idaho Freedom Foundation on Wednesday, calling the think tank’s influence “one of the biggest threats” Idaho has to its democracy.

“I think my greatest disappointment is how many legislators are willing to follow the direction of the Idaho Freedom Foundation,” Winder said during a City Club of Boise forum. “To me that’s one of the biggest threats we have to our democracy in our state is — we’ve got a small group of people that are very vocal, that are very aggressive towards anyone that doesn’t agree with them.”

Memorial Day follow-up story

Inset, U.S. Navy Fireman 2nd Class Carl M. Bradley, 19, of Shelley, Idaho, left, and U.S. Navy Boilermaker 1st Class William Eugene Blanchard, 24, of Tignall, Georgia, were both killed aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941. Their remains were identified earlier this year and turned over to their families for burial.

You may recall a couple of stories I’ve written recently having to do with the remains of sailors on board the USS Oklahoma, which was sunk in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

In March, I wrote a column about U.S. Navy Boilermaker 1st Class William Eugene Blanchard, of Tignall, Georgia, who was 24 years old when he was killed in the attack. His remains were identified in January, and his family, including Chris Blanchard, of Boise, plans a burial on June 7 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Last month, I wrote about U.S. Navy Fireman 2nd Class Carl M. Bradley, of Shelley, Idaho, who was 19 and on board the USS Oklahoma. His remains were positively identified in February. He will get a proper burial in his hometown on June 26.

Both men’s remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, an agency within the U.S. Department of Defense whose mission is to recover U.S. military personnel who are listed as prisoners of war or missing in action from designated past conflicts, from countries around the world.

The agency has spent the past six years disinterring the remains of nearly 400 USS Oklahoma sailors buried as unknowns in Hawaii, sorting the remains, analyzing the remains’ DNA and contacting family members to make positive identifications.

The agency announced last week that the remarkable USS Oklahoma project is coming to a close.

This week, we’ve received letters on the Republicans’ rejection of a Jan. 6 commission, including Idaho’s two senators and one representative, the Idaho Legislature’s use of a private attorney and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.

