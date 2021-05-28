The Idaho Way: Those hurt most by governor decision to end federal unemployment benefits

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

The issue of ending federal unemployment benefits in Idaho is a tricky one. A simple reading of it shows that we have low unemployment, 3.2%, one of the lowest in the nation; we have the fastest job growth in the country, at 1.4%; and we have 28,000 people on unemployment and 41,000 job openings posted.

Regular state unemployment benefits, on average $316 per week, plus federal enhanced benefits, at $300 per week, add up to $616 per week, or $32,000 per year, or $15 an hour.

So the argument goes that you’ve got a bunch of lazy Idahoans making $15 an hour to just sit in their living room and watch “Gilligan’s Island” reruns.

“Employers are telling me one of the big reasons they cannot recruit and retain some workers is because those employees are receiving more on unemployment than they would while working,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a press release.

But I found a number of people who are far from lazy. Far from avoiding going back to work, they’re eager to get back to their specialties, areas of expertise and businesses that they’ve worked at for years, and are still waiting for those industries to get back to full steam out of the pandemic.

People who are self-employed in live events, in particular, were hoping to keep those federal unemployment benefits at least until they ran out in September. But Little decided to pull out of the federal programs by June 19 because employers were telling him workers would rather stay home and make more money on unemployment.

Frankly, I think that $15 an hour level tells us something about what a living wage really is, but we’ll save that for another column on another day.

Please read my latest column that breaks down the numbers and shares stories of Idahoans hit hardest by the governor's decision.

Is it election season already?

The Republican primary is still nearly a year away, but the candidates are throwing their hats in the ring like a crowd at a hockey game for a Sidney Crosby hat trick.

This week, I called Idaho’s Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck about an unrelated story I’m working on about voter registrations. As we were talking, I asked him whether he’s running for secretary of state. He chuckled and said, “I turned in my paperwork yesterday.”

His boss, Lawerence Denney, 73, former speaker of the House who was elected secretary of state in 2014, hasn’t announced whether he’s running for reelection. But I got a clue about whether Denney will be running again: Houck’s campaign treasurer is Donna Denney, the wife of Lawerence Denney. I’m pretty sure that if Lawerence Denney were running again, his wife wouldn’t be running his opponent’s campaign.

Houck will face Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, who lost to Denney in the 2014 Republican primary. State Sen. Mary Souza also has filed paperwork for a campaign treasurer in that race. It should be a good, substantive race.

You can read my full column here on the already competitive race for Secretary of State.

Bedke joins the race for lieutenant governor

Speaking of elections, House Speaker Scott Bedke on Thursday announced he’s running for Idaho lieutenant governor. He joins Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Luke Malek, an attorney and former House member from Coeur d’Alene. Keep in mind the primary is in May — 2022.

Idaho’s far-right ‘indoctrination’ witch hunt falls short

So it turns out that allegations of a student being demeaned for his or her beliefs in a University Foundations class at Boise State didn’t pan out, and video of the alleged incident couldn’t be found, according to a report released Monday from Hawley Troxell, the law firm that did the investigation.

Idaho’s far-right witch hunt for “indoctrination” is doing a lot of damage, writes our editorial board.

Using tax dollars to fight — taxpayers

Idaho’s anti-initiatives law, enacted five weeks ago by our governor and legislature, makes it virtually impossible for grass-roots campaigns to place an initiative on the Idaho ballot. It gives Idaho the most restrictive signature-gathering rules in the nation, requiring campaigns to collect signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 districts — up from the 18 districts previously required.

What’s worse, writes Reclaim Idaho volunteer Sam Sandmire, is that legislators are using taxpayer dollars to pay an expensive attorney ($470 an hour) to fight against — taxpayers.

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received letters on Greater Idaho proposal, Idaho execution, running for governor, wolves, registering as a Republican, Rep. Russ Fulcher’s votes and more.

You can read those letters and more by clicking here.

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here.

