The Idaho Way: Fear and anger enter the Republican side of the race for Idaho governor

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on Wednesday announced that she’s running for governor. As Idaho Statesman reporter Hayat Norimine reported, it will be the second time in Idaho history that a sitting lieutenant governor is challenging an incumbent governor of the same party, according to Jason Hancock, deputy secretary of state. The first time was in 1938.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are at a pivotal moment in history, not just for Idaho but for our nation,” McGeachin said in Boise. “Everything that makes Idaho great is under assault.”

Under assault? Everything?

Much of McGeachin’s campaign appears to be a reaction to incumbent Gov. Brad Little’s health orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Idahoans have witnessed some serious, egregious actions over this past year. We saw repeated attacks on our constitutional, republican form of government,” according to McGeachin’s campaign website. “We cannot forget these violations of our individual rights, our state sovereignty, and our traditional conservative values.”

Not to be outdone, another Republican candidate for governor, Ed Humphreys, also sounds the alarm about the impending demise of the Gem State if we don’t elect him.

“Idaho is the last foxhole for the American Dream,” Humphreys writes on his campaign website. “Yet even here, we have less freedoms today than we did just a few short years ago.

“I will not shrink from this fight,” he continues. “My family is putting everything on the line to take a stand right now because Idaho doesn’t have any more time to wait.”

I guess this kind of apocalyptic doom-speak works for a certain segment of the population who really thinks the end is nigh, we’re nearing the end of civilization as we know it, that we’re facing the destruction of America.

I hope there will be a lively and spirited debate during what’s already a crowded Republican primary — still a year away — about real, substantive issues, such as increasing public education funding, providing property tax relief, improving transportation and infrastructure spending and expanding broadband.

So far, though, it looks like this is going to be a nebulous, fear-mongering debate among those who can shout the loudest. When they say candidates will be trying to scare up the necessary votes, this time it’s going to be literal.

You can read the full story about McGeachin’s announcement here.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announces her candidacy to become governor of Idaho at a rally on the Statehouse steps Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Remains of Idaho sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Carl M. Bradley, was 19 and on board the battleship USS Oklahoma moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941, when his ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft, a surprise attack that launched the United States into World War II. Bradley’s remains have been identified and will be buried in his hometown.

This story continues to fascinate me. Another sailor — this time a sailor from Shelley, Idaho — who was killed at Pearl Harbor and whose remains have been identified nearly 80 years later, will be buried in his hometown.

You can read more about the Defense Department program that’s identifying these sailors here.

Guest opinion: Rep. Giddings should be held accountable

Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, listen to debate on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Statehouse in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

“When I was 21, I became a Jane Doe. As an Army recruit, I was subjected to harassment and sexual assault by men who were my superiors,” writes Erin Dominguez, a veteran and founder of the Idaho Female Veterans Network.

Erin Dominguez

“My personal experiences with trauma rose to the surface again during the recent House ethics committee hearing about another Jane Doe, this one a 19-year-old legislative intern and young mom, who reported being sexually assaulted by now former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger.

“Sadly, this Jane Doe’s situation was made worse by the actions of one of our own.”

Read what message Dominguez has about the actions of state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who is also a major in the U.S. Air Force.

End run around the Idaho constitution

Jim Jones

This week, former Idaho attorney general and Idaho State Supreme Court justice Jim Jones lays out the case why he thinks the Idaho House’s call for a recess rather than adjourning is an “end run around” the Idaho constitution.

Survey says: Split on Pizzuto execution

The execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, as shown in October 2011 prior to the execution of Paul Ezra Rhoades. AP file

Last week, I asked you whether you thought Gerald Pizzuto should be executed by lethal injection rather than die a natural death, which appears to be imminent.

You were split right down the middle. Of the 123 responses I received, 49.6% said yes to execution, while 50.4 said no execution, Pizzuto should be granted clemency.

Our editorial board sided with the half who said he should be granted clemency.

Pizzuto’s scheduled June execution was canceled last week so the state’s Commission of Pardons and Parole can consider whether to commute his sentence. The hearing will be in November, and it’s quite possible Pizzuto won’t live that long. We’ll keep you updated.

New Idaho law on killing wolves

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1995, file photo, a wolf leaps across a road into the wilds of Central Idaho. (AP Photo/Douglas Pizac, File) Doug Pizac AP

New, extreme hunting laws show why states like Idaho can’t manage wolves, writes Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney based in Victor for the Center for Biological Diversity.

“We need the federal government to step in to protect wolves,” Zaccardi writes in her guest opinion. “Otherwise, the reckless spate of new laws in the northern Rockies may serve as dangerous templates for other wolf-hating legislatures like those in Wisconsin and Michigan to copy.”

What you’re saying

Letters To Editor

This week, we’ve received letters on the poor treatment of the accuser in the Idaho legislative sexual assault case, cutting child poverty in half, removing the Lower Snake River dams, federal unemployment benefits, the ouster of Sen. Liz Cheney and more.

You can read those letters and more by clicking here.

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here.

