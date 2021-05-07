The Idaho Way: Black legislator’s speech on Idaho House floor is what some needed to hear

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.

Debating in favor of Idaho’s higher education budget, Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, on Monday found himself in a position of defending against right-wing legislators’ attacks on social justice programs, diversity and inclusion programs, and discussions of critical race theory.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

His impassioned and reasoned speech on the House floor demonstrated why representation is so important in the Idaho Legislature.

And, in effect, Mathias — the only Black member of the Legislature — both talked about and demonstrated why it’s so important that we have social justice programs, we talk about critical race theory, and we have diversity and inclusion programs.

Chris Mathias

“Now, as a Black man and someone who is deeply familiar with these concepts and ideas at both a practical level, and an academic level, I have been saddened by this conversation,” Mathias said. “I think it has been disappointing, and I think it’s been problematic.

“I am a proud Boise State graduate. … That place provided opportunities I’ve never seen before in my life,” Mathias said as he began to choke up with emotion. “It changed my life.”

Mathias went on to defend the importance of Idaho’s institutions of higher education simply as an economic tool for the state.

He also took head-on the Republicans’ attacks on social justice programs and critical race theory.

“Critical race theory and critical race theorists do believe this single thing: that America’s social institutions, our legislatures, our courts, our schools, you name it, they do have, to varying extents, they are embedded, to varying extents, with some bias toward people of color,” Mathias said. “I don’t think that’s controversial.”

Mathias’ speech about these issues was exactly what some legislators needed to hear.

Ethics panel restores at least some dignity lost this session

Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, takes an oath before providing testimony before the Idaho Ethics and House Policy Committee regarding allegations of sexual misconduct Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Idaho House ethics committee restored some semblance of dignity with its unanimous vote to recommend censure, suspension and expulsion of Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, accused of sexual misconduct with a 19-year-old staffer.

A day after a tawdry and painful committee hearing, which included gut-wrenching testimony from the 19-year-old woman, the committee members redeemed themselves a little — not only with their actions, but with their words.

And legislators were able to restore at least some trust in this otherwise dysfunctional body.

Disconnect between Legislature and education

Natalie MacLachlan

The people of Idaho continually stand by public schools and want their children educated within the public school system. So why aren’t the majority of our legislators able to see and act on this reality?

That was the question asked by Natalie MacLachlan, an Idaho native and a middle school teacher in the West Ada School District with a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.

Local man and his dad are featured in PBS documentary about aging

Drey Campbell, left, wears an MIT aging suit while attending a Fit and Fall class for older adults in Caldwell with his father, Roger, right.

Well, this was a cool guest opinion piece that we ran Sunday. Drey Campbell, 38, of Boise, and his father, Roger, are in the cast of PBS’s documentary film, “Fast Forward,” which follows four millennials and their parents as they travel through time to meet their future selves. Wearing an MIT-produced “aging empathy suit” and working with professional make-up artists, they grapple with the realizations, conversations and mindset required to age successfully.

Drey Campbell wrote a guest opinion piece about his experience and his thoughts on aging.

Eight days on the Snake River Water Trail

The adventurers return on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The author, left, and Josh Lunn rest on “Old Blue,” the trusty 1975 Old Town canoe that did not flip once on the 206-mile journey on the Snake River Water Trail, from Glenns Ferry, Idaho, to Farewell Bend State Park, Oregon.

As promised, here’s my story about spending eight days on the entire 206-mile length of the Snake River Water Trail, from Glenns Ferry, Idaho, to Farewell Bend State Park, Oregon.

Now that we’ve run the entire thing, I’m convinced of two things: It’s completely doable and more people should do it.

What you’re saying

Letters To Editor

This week, we’ve received letters on critical race theory, social justice programs, wolves, transgender rights, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, getting the vaccine, this legislative session and more.

You can read those letters and more by clicking here.

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here.

Like this newsletter?





If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.