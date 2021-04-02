The Idaho Way: Remembering Kuna Mayor Greg Nelson, who oversaw much of Kuna’s growth

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

Last week, when I drove down to the Primary Health clinic in Kuna to get my COVID-19 vaccine, as I was driving past the D&B Supply, the Ridley’s, next to the Bi-Mart and the Tractor Supply Store, I was reminded of something that former Kuna Mayor Greg Nelson said often during his campaign for mayor in 2011. He would say that he wanted to bring a business in town, “some place you can go and buy a pair of dungarees.”

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

Now, there’s even a Starbuck’s, a McDonald’s and a Panda Express. You can now get a pair of dungarees and a whole lot more in Kuna. I won’t say that Nelson was responsible for all that. There were a lot of people who worked very hard to make sure all that happened. Nelson was one of many who made it happen.

But Nelson’s imprint on Kuna is indelible. He moved to Kuna in the 1960s, when Kuna was a sleepy farm town of 500 people. He served on the City Council, school board, started the Kuna Lions Club, helped to start Kuna Baseball, then became mayor in 1983 and served until 2003, when he was ousted in a bitter, divisive election.

In this file photo from 2011, just after winning election as Kuna mayor, Greg Nelson, left, holds court at a back table at his Creekside Restaurant and Bar, talking here with Ray Smith, 87, who was a barber in Kuna for 42 years. SHAWN RAECKE SHAWN RAECKE / IDAHO STATESMAN Shawn Raecke Shawn Raecke / Idaho Statesman

He focused on opening Indian Creek Restaurant and Bar until he was pressed back into service and ran for mayor for one more term in 2011.

Nelson died on March 21, 2021, at his home of heart failure, according to his obituary.

I didn’t always agree with Greg on a lot of issues, but there’s no question that he was a champion and fierce defender of Kuna. I wrote some thoughts and background about Nelson in a column this week. You can read it here.

Cost of Idaho legislative recess

Exterior of the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. Kyle Green Statesman file

The Idaho Legislature’s recess last week, prompted by a COVID-19 outbreak in the Capitol, comes with a cost for taxpayers. The session’s delay will last more than two weeks — and cost a total of about $318,000. State legislators are still getting paid for living expenses for days they’re on break on top of their regular salaries for the session.

Powerball follow

Jackpots for various California Lottery games are displayed outside of a Quik Stop store Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Stockton. Noel Harris nharris@sacbee.com

Former U.S. Rep. Larry LaRocco was chair of a grassroots organization Idahoans for the Lottery that helped to bring the lottery to Idaho via statewide initiative in 1988. He weighed in on the recent controversy over a committee in the Idaho House killing a bill that would have allowed Powerball to continue operating in Idaho. “It’s amazing that some fringe legislators are assaulting our education funding, freedom and fun,” LaRocco writes in a guest opinion this week.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Krutz, who teaches in the Boise State University College of Business and Economics and volunteers as president of Stop Predatory Gambling, Idaho, and serves on the national board of the Stop Predatory Gambling Foundation, wrote a guest opinion thanking legislators for killing Powerball in Idaho.

“Legislators and citizens are manipulated to watch (a shell game) that spits out a meager $55 million ‘for education’ and ignore the shells where the money is coming disproportionately from disadvantaged Idahoans,” Krutz writes in his guest opinion.

Krutz makes several excellent points. Unfortunately, when 10 legislators decided to kill Powerball in committee, they weren’t talking about any of those things.

From climate to COVID

A school of fish hovers over staghorn coral on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Because oceans are heating so quickly, nearly all of the world’s corals are projected to be dead by 2050. (Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times TNS

From climate change to COVID-19, why are Republicans so opposed to science, asks Bob Kustra in his latest column. The Idaho Legislature had to shut down for two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak because Republican legislators wouldn’t heed CDC recommendations to keep everyone safe. A recent poll shows 41% of Republican men say they won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. The same denial of science extends to another emergency: climate change. Only 21% of Republicans and independents who lean Republican claimed climate change should be a top priority, according to Kustra.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s priorities

Lauren McLean is Boise’s new mayor. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

An estimated $35 million in federal coronavirus relief money is coming to the city of Boise. While it still remains to be seen how that money will be spent, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean lays out her overall goals for recovery after the pandemic.

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received letters on the Idaho Legislature’s proposed tax cut, Interfaith Sanctuary’s proposed move to State Street and voting restrictions.

You can read those letters and more by clicking here.

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here.

