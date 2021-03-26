The Idaho Way: Vaccine FOMO likely to get worse by opening eligibility to all Idahoans

The Idaho Way: Vaccine FOMO, a sailor’s remains identified nearly 80 years after he was killed at Pearl Harbor and a vigil in Boise decrying hate and violence against Asian Americans.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

Are you experiencing vaccine FOMO, the fear of missing out on the COVID-19 vaccine?

I know I have been. I’m 50 years old with no underlying health conditions, so until this week, I wasn’t eligible to get the vaccine. My wife and I are on the state registration list, and we have been signed up on no-waste lists, but we haven’t gotten a call.

For the most part, I’ve been fine waiting my turn patiently, knowing that my age category would be called soon. But I don’t think I’m alone in saying that seeing post after post after post on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram these last couple of weeks of people celebrating getting their shots has made me anxious.

I admit, I haven’t been aggressive in calling multiple places to see if they have leftover shots or checking websites daily to get on a new list. Still, with so many people (dare I say much younger people than I) getting the vaccine, it made me feel just a tad angry at the obvious unfairness of the system that’s been set up.

I’m happy to report that Central District Health just this week opened up vaccine eligibility to those 45 and older, and as soon as I found out, I called my health care provider and scheduled appointments for me and my wife. By the time you read this, I should have received my first dose.

I hate to be the party pooper on Gov. Brad Little’s announcement Wednesday that the state was going to open up vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older in the state. It’s good news, right? How can you complain about that?

Well, I think about those folks, like me, who have been playing by the rules, waiting their turn for their name to be called. Now, everyone 16 and older will join them in the mad rush to get a shot in their arm.

It’s kind of like when you’ve been standing in line at the grocery store for 20 minutes (we all have been in this position), and they open up several registers, and everyone in line behind you rushes those registers before you. That’s kind of what this feels like.

Our editorial board weighed in on this issue, arguing that if past performance is an indication of future results, we’re in for a frustrating few weeks ahead of us.

Nearly 80 years after Pearl Harbor, DNA identifies a sailor’s remains

William Eugene Blanchard

My grandfather served in the U.S. Navy in World War II as a pharmacist’s mate in the Pacific Theater and then at D-Day, and my older son is now at the U.S. Naval Academy, so this story had special meaning to me.

I got choked up writing the last few lines of this column about a 24-year-old kid from Tignall, Georgia, who was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor and whose remains were just identified this year.

Vigil at the Idaho Capitol decries hate and violence against Asian Americans

Jiexi Mei, 12, joins a group of about 100 people holding flowers, candles and anti-hate posters Saturday, March 20, 2021 on the Idaho Statehouse steps in Boise. The vigil was organized by the Idaho Chinese Organization in response to a shooting in Atlanta that targeted Asian Americans earlier this week. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

I was so impressed with the young people who organized and spoke at a rally and vigil Saturday night at the Idaho Capitol calling out hate and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

“As Asians, we’re supposed to be ‘quiet’ and ‘shy,’ ‘just keep your head down and work hard,’” Yvonne Shen, 13, of Boise, told the gathering. “But we’ve kept our heads down for long enough. It’s time for us to stand up for ourselves.”

Read more of their incredible testimony here.

Why is a county commissioner intervening on behalf of Ammon Bundy?

Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson Ada County

Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson’s request for a judge to “accommodate” Ammon Bundy, who failed to appear in court because he refused to wear a mask in the Ada County Courthouse, raises serious concerns. Our editorial board is concerned that Davidson used his position as an elected official to exert influence or put pressure on a judge.

This is not your job, Commissioner Davidson. Get back to work and do the job you got elected to.

Idaho Legislature takes a recess

With COVID-19 cases mounting, the Idaho Legislature took a recess, leaving important work unfinished. Legislators are doing the right thing by taking a recess, before they get someone killed, but they could have avoided this by taking some simple precautions to begin with.

Unfortunately, without precautions, taking a break now means important legislation that could help Idahoans will suffer.

The Idaho GOP’s unfounded fear of social justice

Melissa Wintrow

Idaho Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, wrote a guest opinion this week showing how Idaho Republicans’ unfounded fear of social justice is affecting legislation all over the place.

“If you are in a majority, who has experienced power and advantage, it’s uncomfortable to admit you’ve been part of an unfair system,” Wintrow writes.

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received letters on the Idaho Republicans’ tax cut plan the Idaho Freedom Foundation and statehood for Puerto Rico.

You can read those letters and more by clicking here.

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here.

