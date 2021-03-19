The Idaho Way: The Attorney General is hired and fired by the people, not the Legislature

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

The Idaho Attorney General is a constitutional officer who is hired or fired by the people of Idaho every four years in an election based on his or her ability to uphold the Idaho Constitution and the rule of law.

What the Idaho Attorney General is not: a low-rent lawyer-for-hire whose goal is to weasel a victory for his clients at all costs, like some sort of elected version of an ambulance chaser.

Yet, that’s what some Republican Idaho legislators want to turn the position into — private legal counsel: One call, that’s all.

A number of bills targeting the Attorney General’s Office are underway in the Legislature, including one that would remove the attorney general as the primary defender of state agencies. Another bill would prevent the attorney general from representing Idaho’s interest in state lands. The House last week rejected the Attorney General’s Office budget.

Our editorial board believes the Legislature should leave the attorney general alone and let him do his job.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, during a Wednesday interview, explains how his office approached prosecuting an October 2015 attack involving a Dietrich High School football player and some of his teammates. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Land Board officially opposes attorney general prohibition

Speaking of the attorney general’s office, the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday voted to officially oppose a Republican bill that would prohibit the Department of Lands from using the Attorney General’s Office for legal services.

Read here why I think this bill could be opposed in the Senate or even vetoed by the governor on constitutional grounds.

Former Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa, top, and former Idaho Attorney General Jim Jones caution that Idaho legislators are trying to usurp powers delegated to others in the Idaho Constitution.

Message to legislators: Either obey the Idaho Constitution or ask voters to amend it

From a couple of people who know, former Idaho Attorney General and Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones and former Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa write in a guest opinion this week that Idaho legislators are trying to get around the Idaho Constitution in several ways. Either obey the Constitution or ask voters to amend it, they write.

Idaho’s conflict of interest laws

Bob Kustra

Bob Kustra this week writes about the Idaho Legislature’s conflict of interest laws, which he says have enough holes to be served as Swiss cheese. He cites a couple of recent examples of how easy it is to have a conflict — and still vote and even sponsor a bill.

Addressing dam breaching concerns

This week, we heard from the Great Old Broads for Wilderness and their thoughts on some of the objections and questions surrounding U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal to breach the four Lower Snake River dams in an effort to save Idaho’s wild salmon. You can read their thoughts on the proposal here.

Strike Two: Another tax cut bill even worse than the first

A new bill approved by the House on Wednesday would use $389.4 million of state general funds for tax cuts — and the largest tax rebates would go to the wealthiest households.

This proposal follows an initial try, which I reported mostly benefited wealthy Idahoans while low-income Idahoans would see little benefit (in the neighborhood of $30-92 per year).

This bill, introduced and rushed through the legislative process, is even worse.

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received letters on the Legislature’s decision to reject a federal preschool development grant, a fetal heartbeat abortion bill, a bill to limit public art, legislators’ misunderstanding of social justice, Interfaith Sanctuary’s proposed move to State Street, mask-burning protest and more.

You can read those letters and more by clicking here.

