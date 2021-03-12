The Idaho Way: Rejecting federal preschool grant was a big mistake for Idaho families

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.

Lost in all of the noise over Republican Rep. Charlie Shepherd’s derogatory and sexist comments about not wanting to encourage mothers to “come out of the home” was a serious discussion about the subject that led to Shepherd’s comments.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

Shepherd’s comments were part of a debate about accepting $6 million in a federal grant for early learning in Idaho. Last week, I spoke with Beth Oppenheimer, the executive director of Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, which is the administrator of the grant in Idaho.

She filled me in on the details about the program that’s already underway in 15 communities across the state. She gave me some examples of programs, and they all sounded pretty great. They weren’t indoctrinating children to become transgender or gay (one of the more bizarre arguments against accepting the money) or teaching them to become left-wing activists (another crazy argument from the right).

One of the programs is in Kuna. Those of you who know me, you know that Kuna has a special place in my heart, and when I can talk to folks from Kuna, I’m all in. Kuna school superintendent Wendy Johnson, one of my favorite people, was kind enough to talk with me about the program there, and she introduced me to Ludee Vermaas, who is one of the people leading the charge in Kuna.

Speaking with these folks about what they’re doing, how much good is coming from the grant and what it would mean to lose the money impressed upon me what a terrible, foolish mistake state legislators made in rejecting the grant.

Please read my full column on this very important grant.

Idaho Matters discussion on the grant

After my column about the grant came out, I was invited to talk about it on Idaho Matters, along with Wendy Johnson and others in other parts of the state involved in the grant. You can listen to that interview here.

Powerball coming to an end in Idaho

Do you like playing Powerball? Do you like the idea of $1 billion jackpots? Well, after August, you’ll have to start buying your tickets over in Ontario, Oregon. That’s because 10 people on the House State Affairs committee just killed a bill that would allow Powerball to continue operating in Idaho. They killed it over some bad math and silly fears, such as money going to anti-gun causes in Australia.

Survey says...

Thank you to everyone who has taken our survey so far on The Idaho Way. More than 300 people have filled it out so far. It’s an important tool to help me understand who’s reading this newsletter and why, so that I can do a better job of providing news and information our readers want.

A few takeaways from the survey so far:

Most of our readers are older, 55 and up.

More than two-thirds of our readers have lived in Idaho for 20 years or more.

Nearly all of our readers are homeowners.

Most of our readers are professionals, business owners or retirees.

Many of you read The Idaho Way to keep up to date on the news of the week, while about a quarter want to read opinions from the opinion editor (that’s me!), and many want to read editorials. Some of you want to read Bob Kustra’s columns, and others read the letters to the editor.

Almost everyone is interested in state politics and the Legislature, but many of you are also interested in news about your local city and the city of Boise, specifically. About a quarter of you are interested in national politics.

Here’s a good surprise: 87% of you said you read the candidate endorsements around election time. A great debate is raging in our industry about whether we should do candidate endorsements any more. We believe in them, so it’s good to know you believe in them, too.

We had a good mix of political philosophies, from conservative and right of center to liberal and left of center. About a third of you said you were either down the middle or sometimes left, sometimes right, depending on the issue. And about a quarter of you are unaffiliated with any party.

More than 100 of you left suggestions for The Idaho Way, and I am making my way through those comments.

Thank you again for taking the time to do that. I appreciate it. If you still haven’t taken the survey, it’s still open here and you can fill it out any time you like. If you know of someone who would like to subscribe to The Idaho Way and take the survey, forward them this email or share this link with them.

Future surveys and feedback

Keep an eye on future newsletters for shorter, quick-hit surveys of one or two questions. They’ll be a great way for me to get direct feedback from you. In the meantime, if you have story ideas, news tips or things you think I should be covering, send me an email at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com.

Want property tax relief this year? Sorry

As the clock ticks down on the legislative session, it’s looking less and less likely that Idaho legislators will pass the No. 1 thing they can do to provide immediate property tax relief: raise the homeowners exemption and index it. Did you know, if it had been indexed and not capped, the homeowners exemption today would be worth $149,525?

‘Dear next of kin’

Reports of some people’s deaths have been greatly exaggerated. A number of Saint Alphonsus patients have been receiving notices in the mail this week addressed to their “next of kin.” I spoke with a couple of people this happened to, and fortunately, they were good-natured about their unexpected alleged demise.

New editorial board members

This week, we officially welcomed three new members to the editorial board: newly named editor Chadd Cripe joins the board, along with two new community members: former state legislator Christy Perry and J.J. Saldaña, of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. Welcome aboard!

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received more letters on the bill to make initiatives nearly impossible in Idaho, and on legislative attacks on everything from voting to diversity to education. Several of you wrote in about the preschool grant, Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal to breach the dams and last week’s sad mask-burning protest.

You can read those letters and more by clicking here.

Like this newsletter?





If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.