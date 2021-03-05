The Idaho Way: Legislator’s apology about moms coming ‘out of the home’ rings hollow

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

One of the most stressful things for me about the annual Idaho legislative session is the anticipation of a legislator saying something so incredibly stupid that it makes national news.

Whether it’s Vito Barbieri asking whether a woman can swallow a camera to check on the status of her pregnancy or Heather Scott comparing pandemic health measures to the Holocaust, we always seem to have a wealth of forehead-slapping moments that embarrass Idaho.

This week was no different. Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, argued against accepting a $6 million federal early learning grant, with one of his arguments being, “(Any) bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going.”

Yeah, yeah, he later apologized. But, folks, the fact that he said this to begin with is just shocking. Because you know that’s the real attitude here, and it’s what’s behind a lot of backward, misogynistic, old-fashioned legislation that hurts women in Idaho.

Plus, if you read his apology in black and white, you begin to realize it wasn’t much of an apology at all. Read our editorial board’s take on the matter here.

Property tax relief now

The No. 1 thing that legislators can do to provide property tax relief is to raise and index the homeowners exemption, currently capped at $100,000, a decision legislators made in 2016. If the exemption had continued to be tied to inflation, then it would have been worth $135,850 last year, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

Knocking another $36,000 off taxable value is a no-brainer solution to reducing residential property taxes.

So why don’t legislators do it? Find out what our editorial board thinks here.

Should Idaho businesses be required to take cash?

Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced a bill last week stating that “a person who engages in business as a seller in this state shall accept cash as a method of payment along with any other methods of payment the seller may accept.”

Don’t scoff. She has a good point about protecting Idahoans who would be most hurt by a cashless society. Read my column here explaining why.

Interfaith Sanctuary’s move to State Street

A proposal for a new, larger “campus” means Interfaith Sanctuary could do much more for Boise’s homeless community than it is able to do as an overnight emergency shelter at its current location on River Street.

A move to a 2-acre site with 33,000 square feet of space previously occupied by the Salvation Army on State Street in Boise has a lot of advantages. But our editorial board wants to make sure Interfaith Sanctuary listens to and addresses neighbors’ concerns.

No love for Limbaugh

Bob Kustra, in his column this week, explains why we shouldn’t be celebrating the career of a man who did more to poison political discourse than just about anyone, and who can be blamed at least in part for our vitriolic political environment today.

Celebrate Idaho Day and the Capitol, which turns 100

One of our favorite former state legislators, Linden Bateman, writes a wonderful guest opinion piece this week about celebrating Idaho Day, which was Thursday. This year’s celebration also marks the 100th anniversary of the completion of the state Capitol building.

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received letters on Bob Kustra’s column about Rush Limbaugh, Rep. Mike Simpson’s plan to breach the dams, the bill to make initiatives nearly impossible in Idaho, and how women’s rights are treated by legislators.

You can read those letters and more by clicking here.

