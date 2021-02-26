The Idaho Way: School vouchers coming to Idaho

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion editor

My wife and I have been sending our sons to private schools for the past 10 years. When our older son Luke was going into fourth grade and our younger son Robert was going into first, it was right around the time of the Great Recession.

For those who were around then, it was an ugly, dark time of serious budget cuts, great uncertainty and terrible vilification of public schools and, worse, schoolteachers. I hope we don’t return to those days. Luke and Robert had some of the best teachers I could ever hope for them.

But the problem was that budget cuts meant bigger class sizes — up to 36 students in some cases — and cuts to music programs and nurses. We made the decision at the time to start sending them to St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Boise and then on to Bishop Kelly High School. Yep, we’ve been paying tuition and we’ve been paying taxes to maintain “a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools,” just like the Idaho Constitution says.

We would never think about having the government pay us for our individual choice to go to a private school instead of a public school.

A movement is afoot to bring school vouchers to Idaho, under the guise of “student-centered funding.”

Already we have seen “camel’s nose under the tent” bills that direct public taxpayer dollars to students who attend private schools.

Idaho tax cut bill would help the wealthiest, not Idahoans who need it most

A proposal in the Idaho Legislature to lower income and sales taxes across the board would mostly benefit the wealthiest Idahoans.

It also would reduce state tax revenues by a quarter-billion dollars per year at a time when the Legislature has starved basic services, such as public education and transportation infrastructure.

Dr. Pate: No, we will not have herd immunity by April

Our own Dr. David Pate weighed in this week with a guest opinion piece responding to a Wall Street Journal column claiming that the United States could have herd immunity to COVID-19 by April.

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received more letters on the Dream Act, climate change, Interfaith Sanctuary’s proposed move to State Street, ballot initiatives and school vouchers.

