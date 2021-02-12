The Idaho Way: Finally, a plan to remove Lower Snake River dams, save Idaho’s salmon

The Idaho Way: Saving salmon through dam removal, a medicinal marijuana proposal advances and Idaho House passes bill for monument removal permission process.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion editor

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.

Finally.

After more than two decades of debate, a litany of studies that always seemed to come to the same conclusion, $17 billion in marginally successful mitigation efforts and still a declining population of salmon in Idaho, we have a new way forward, a way to save the salmon.

And it’s a solution that’s been there all along: removing four dams in the Lower Snake River.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

But we have even more than that.

A $33 billion proposal from U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, seeks to make all the parties involved whole — farmers who irrigate their crops, communities that rely on electricity from the dams, shippers, cities, American Indian tribes and more.

Making those parties whole is necessary to make this plan work.

Simpson’s proposal makes sure that Idaho communities and businesses will benefit, from Lewiston to Twin Falls, up the Salmon River, and even Idaho Power and electric co-op customers.

We now have a serious, thoughtful proposal that includes everyone affected by removal of the dams and answers the question, “How do we move forward?”

Please read our full editorial here on why we believe this plan is the best way to move forward.

You can read the full details of the plan in Rocky Barker’s special report here.

Monumental task for Idaho legislators

House members in a 51-19 vote this week approved a measure that would require individuals or local jurisdictions to seek approval from the Legislature before removing a monument or renaming anything that uses the name of a historical figure.

First of all, good Lord, is this really how we want our legislators to be spending their time? Is this really a problem that needs their attention?

Second, this flies in the face of local control and small government.

The arguments in favor of this bill were so simple-minded, suggesting that removing monuments is “erasing” history. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is still in the history books for all to learn about. Getting rid of statues celebrating him isn’t erasing history.

One legislator, who was clearly angry on the floor of the House, pointed to “leftist” and “Marxist” angry mobs tearing down statues in other parts of the country. I guess his argument would be that this bill would stop those angry mobs from doing that in Idaho; instead, they would follow the law and seek a resolution from the Legislature first.

You can read our previous editorial about this waste-of-time bill here.

Medicinal marijuana bill gets a printing

I have to admit I was surprised that a bill to allow a very limited use of medical marijuana in Idaho passed a House committee this week.

Sgt. Jeremy Kitzhaber, who served 22 years in the Air Force with distinction, has Stage 4 cancer and is advocating for a medical cannabis bill in Idaho.

Even though the bill was brought forward by a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran who has terminal cancer and is being sponsored by both a Republican and a Democratic legislator, I still thought the bill would get shot down, especially in a Legislature that’s currently debating a bill to add a constitutional amendment essentially forever banning marijuana.

Still, the “Sgt. Kitzhaber Medicinal Cannabis Act,” named after the Air Force veteran Jeremy Kitzhaber, received resounding approval from the House Health and Welfare committee for a printing, which is the first step in legislation. It will now go before the committee for a full hearing and public testimony.

From what I could hear on the livestream of the hearing, it sounded like only one member of the committee voted against printing the bill. This all comes at a time when the Senate approved a resolution seeking to ban marijuana through a constitutional amendment.

You can read a guest opinion here that appeared first in the Idaho Statesman telling Sgt. Kitzhaber’s story and why he’s been working on this bill.

UPDATE: Legal notices bill defeated

In another surprise, the Idaho House, 37-33, shot down a bill that would have allowed legal notices to be published online instead of in a newspaper. I have more to say on the matter, so I guess I’ll just save that column for next year, when I’m sure it will come up again in the next legislative session.

In the meantime, we can all celebrate the defeat of this bill, which surely would have increased the cost of government, not saved money.

You can read my earlier column on this here.

What others are saying

This week, we received a guest opinion from an associate professor of English at Lewis-Clark State College under the headline, “As long as there is racism and white supremacy in Idaho, we should all be taking a knee.”

“When a Boise State athlete takes a knee in peaceful protest to say that Black Lives Matter and the Idaho community lashes out in protest, it is a harsh reminder that racism is not dead,” writes Lauren Connolly. “White supremacy is still raging, like COVID-19, through our communities. It is killing the spirits of communities and killing the bodies of Blacks, Hispanics, and Native Americans, in Idaho and across the nation.”

You can read her full guest opinion here.

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received more letters on Sen. C. Scott Grow’s anti-marijuana constitutional amendment and Idaho’s poor rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. We also received letters reacting to Rep. Mike Simpson’s plan to remove the four Lower Snake River dams to save salmon and an interesting letter on creating more state parks.

You can read all those letters and more by clicking here.

Like this newsletter?

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.