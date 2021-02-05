The Idaho Way: Idaho’s vaccine rollout is off to a very rocky start

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion editor

Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s announcement last week that Idaho will begin tracking and reporting COVID-19 vaccine doses that have come into the state and into the arms of Idahoans is a good start to figuring out and solving Idaho’s dismal performance in administering the vaccine so far.

Idaho is dead last in the U.S. in percentage of people who have received the first dose and near the bottom in percentage of people who have received both doses.

But Idaho is also near the bottom in the number of doses it has received from the federal government, putting Idaho at a disadvantage right off the bat.

Little addressed that concern during a press conference Thursday, saying Idaho’s per-capita dosage allotment was based on the number of adults. Idaho has a higher percentage of children than many other states, and Little also speculated that the population figures being used to calculate Idaho’s allotment may be outdated.

All of that combined has translated to a rough start for Idaho’s vaccination program.

With variants of the coronavirus likely already in Idaho and deaths continuing to climb, Idaho needs to get this figured out and turned around quickly.

Read our full editorial on how bad the numbers are for Idaho here.

Legislator’s monuments bill moves forward while real problems languish

While reasonable people in Idaho are working to solve such problems as property taxes, education funding and the COVID-19 global pandemic, some Idaho Republican legislators are chasing after other perceived threats.

The latest comes in the form of a bill being pitched by Republican Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, of Hayden, who wants to make sure that anytime someone in Idaho wants to remove a monument or rename something that mentions a figure or event from history, they must first get permission from the Legislature.

Let’s put aside for just a moment the argument we chronically hear about Idaho being a bastion for smaller government. This bill would create a new layer of bureaucracy, with a process of begging for permission from the state government to take care of something.

Let’s take into consideration the argument for local control, another alleged tenet of living the free life in Idaho. “The government closest to the people governs best,” as we’ve heard oft-quoted in the hallowed halls of the state Capitol by those protectors of the principles of our Founding Fathers.

Not in this case, apparently. If a school district in Meridian wants to change a name of a school or remove a statue in the courtyard, it would would have to go get permission from a guy from Hayden, Idaho, whose legislative district is some 400 miles away.

You can read my full column that includes a laundry list of other "important" bills here.

Idaho moves to Stage 3, ignoring its own measurements for advancing

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday moved Idaho into Stage 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan even though Idaho has not met two of its own key parameters required for advancing.

While it’s true Idaho’s COVID-19 case numbers are dropping precipitously and have been dropping since the state came perilously close to crisis standards of care in November, Idaho still isn’t meeting lower standards for hospital admissions and intensive care unit admissions to advance to the more relaxed standards associated with Stage 3.

Just to be clear, the state isn’t specific about what the criteria are for each stage. The criteria for such things as overall daily cases, positivity rates, ventilator and equipment supply, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are general criteria without regard to a specific stage. “All criteria below must be met before Idaho advances to the next stage of reopening,” according to the state’s website.

Read our full editorial on what the numbers say here.

UPDATE: Legal notices

That legal notices bill I told you about last week passed the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday and will now go to the House floor. I’ll have more on this issue to come. I was especially interested in the testimony of the Idaho Associated General Contractors, who testified in “strong opposition” to the bill. I don’t think their lobbyist quite hit the right notes in the questioning period, but their perspective, in my view, may be the most important thing legislators need to consider.

Republican, Democratic legislators pitch medical cannabis bill

Just as one Republican senator is seeking to ban already-illegal marijuana and enshrine it in the Idaho Constitution, two other legislators are proposing a medical cannabis bill.

Idaho Reps. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, and Mike Kingsley, R-Lewsiton, wrote in a guest opinion piece this week:

“We are state representatives from different parties, but we are co-sponsoring the ‘Sergeant Kitzhaber Medical Cannabis Act’ because pain is not partisan. We agree that Idahoans should not become criminals for seeking safer, better treatment. Thirty-six states have legalized medical cannabis, and 22 of these have not progressed to recreational marijuana. Many of these are red states, like Ohio, Utah, Oklahoma and Missouri, that have found a way to get sick people the treatment they need without unsavory pot dispensaries popping up or kids getting access to marijuana.”

The bill is named after Sgt. Jeremy Kitzhaber, who has terminal cancer and has crafted this bill to give Idahoans an option for pain relief instead of opioids.

You can read the full background here in Rubel and Kingsley's guest opinion piece.

