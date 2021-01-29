The Idaho Way: Idaho legislators try to take legal notices out of local newspapers — again

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion editor

Three things are certain in life: death, taxes and an attempt by the Idaho Legislature to get legal notices out of newspapers.

Newly elected state Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, introduced a bill Wednesday to allow government agencies to publish legal notices online instead of in a newspaper, as is now required by state law for some notices.

This issue has come up several times over the years, and as Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, pointed out during the House State Affairs Committee where the bill was introduced, “We’ve heard this many times, and it’s always been struck down, as there’s a lot of problems associated with this, so I won’t be voting in favor of it, but thank you.”

Look, I get the arguments for doing this: “Newspapers are a dying industry,” “no one reads newspapers in print anymore” (which isn’t true) and “even if they do read a newspaper, they’re not reading the legal notices” (which, again, isn’t true).

However, I still believe in the importance of publishing legal notices in print, for a few reasons.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean earns good marks for first year in office

In 2020, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean hired a new police chief and a new fire chief, handled rallies in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that were met by violent counterprotesters, issued a mask mandate and health orders in response to a global pandemic, had protesters come to her personal residence and withstood a failed recall attempt.

And that was all in her first year in office.

McLean, the first woman elected Boise mayor, made history in a historically challenging year.

Despite the challenges, McLean has shown herself to be resilient, positive, forward-thinking and resolutely focused on her goals of affordable housing, climate change and economic prosperity.

Defending Gov. Little’s emergency declaration

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has continued the tradition of his predecessor and mentor, Gov. Butch Otter, in not openly discussing the business of the Legislature, allowing the legislative process to play out without interference from the executive branch.

That tradition ended Friday, when Little delivered a blistering message aimed at Republican legislators seeking to end the governor’s emergency declaration related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in the final lap of the pandemic fight and the finish line is close. We are so close to returning to normal,” he said. “But all that success is threatened by the actions taking place in the Legislature right now.”

City Council member pleads with Legislature

“History is a good barometer of things to come, and I would say the lack of emergency declarations over the past 100 years shows that this power has not been abused,” Idaho Falls City Council member John Radford writes in a guest opinion this week. “Emergencies have rarely been declared, and when they have been, it has been to quickly free up funds from insurance and government agencies and get them to the people who need it most.

“Emergency declarations also protect our sacred and beautiful public lands. Fires, floods and many other afflictions can affect our amazing, forested lands, much as COVID-19 has ravaged our bodies. We cannot access federal funds to fight for our forests, if the governor loses his emergency declaration powers.”

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received letters on the Idaho Legislature, the current session and efforts to get rid of the governor’s emergency declaration powers.

We’ve also received a nice letter from the former teacher of Muffy Davis and Diana Lachiondo. We also received letters on the Boise State women’s basketball team kneeling during the national anthem, marijuana in Idaho and the second impeachment of former President Trump.

