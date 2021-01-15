The Idaho Way: Too many legislators, not enough masks

The Idaho Way: Shut down the Idaho Legislature if you can’t be safe; new Ada County Commissioners make a horrible decision by appointing Raul Labrador to the Central District Health board; and what to do about bike bars.

We can’t help but notice the photos and livestreams of the Idaho legislative session featuring mostly Republican legislators not wearing masks.

By not following recommended public safety measures, they’re simply putting others’ lives at risk from COVID-19.

Many people are doing the right thing by wearing masks, but that doesn’t necessarily protect them from contracting the coronavirus from people who selfishly aren’t wearing masks or observing social distancing protocols, and are potentially spreading it to others.

If our legislators can’t help protect others from getting sick and potentially dying, it’s incumbent upon House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder to shut down the session or at least delay it until it’s safe.

As is common knowledge, many legislators fall into the at-risk category, simply because of their age. People 65 and older are at a greater risk of dying if they contract COVID-19, and many legislators fall into that category.

Please read our full editorial on keeping the Idaho legislative session safe

New Ada County commissioners make a horrible call

We expected newly elected Republican Ada County commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson were going to make some really bad decisions.

We just didn’t think it was going to be this quickly.

On Tuesday — their second day in office — Davidson and Beck appointed Raúl Labrador to the Central District Health board to replace outgoing commissioner Diana Lachiondo. Commissioner Kendra Kenyon abstained from the vote.

Labrador, a lawyer, former state legislator, Idaho congressman, Idaho gubernatorial candidate and former state GOP chairman, will be an unelected member of the board.

You can read our full editorial here on why we think it's such a bad decision.

Boise puts the bite on bike bars

I have to admit, this is a tough one to consider.

Boise City Council members unanimously approved limitations on bike bars, including no rush-hour traffic, no loud music, no open alcohol containers.

I have counted myself among the throng of Boise bike bar haters. First, I would never want to use one. Why would I want to exercise while I’m having a beer? Those two things are total opposites in my book.

Second, I hate getting slowed down behind one of those things while I’m driving through downtown. Third, I find the people who use the bike bars, with their endless “wooooooooooooooooo!” and dangerous leaning way too far to try to do a high-five with passing motor vehicles, to be, how shall we say — annoying.

That said, this does seem to be a bit of government overreach. Are the bike bars really a problem, or are they just a minor annoyance, easy to pick on because they’re so widely reviled?

Our editorial board had a spirited discussion, but we couldn’t really come to a definitive position. What do you think? Send me an email with your thoughts, smcintosh@idahostatesman.com or submit a letter to the editor here.

What you had to say

Speaking of letters to the editor, we received a lot of letters to the editor about last week’s U.S. Capitol riots, with many people calling out Idaho’s congressional delegation.

We also had letters to the editor about the legislative session, the impeachment of President Trump and concerns about the vaccine rollout in Idaho.

You can read all those letters to the editor and more

Kustra calls for Fulcher to resign

This week’s column from Bob Kustra begins: “Congressman Russ Fulcher should resign from the U.S. House of Representatives. His multiple actions encouraging and inciting those who ransacked the Capitol and caused deaths and destruction disqualify him from serving in the House of Representatives.

“In perpetuating the absurd lies that the election was fraudulent, capped off by signing an objection to certification of votes deemed valid by election officials and courts across the country, he joined other renegade members of his party in inciting the Capitol riots that occurred in Washington, D.C. If all of this is not enough to demonstrate he is not fit for the office he holds, the timing of his final vote to object shows his utter lack of character and his failure to understand the implications of what had just occurred.”

You can read his full column and reasons for calling for Fulcher to resign

Should Idaho increase cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack?

That’s what the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society, pitched in a guest opinion piece that ran Sunday.

“Significant and regular increases on the price of tobacco have long been recognized as an effective part of a comprehensive approach to reducing tobacco use and saving lives,” according to Theresa Vawter, the organization’s Idaho government relations director. “That’s why the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society, urges Idaho lawmakers to pass a $1.50 per pack cigarette tax increase with a comparable tax on all other tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to parallel the new cigarette tax rate.

You can read her full guest opinion

