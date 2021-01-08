The Idaho Way: Silence is complicity that led to riot at the Capitol

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion editor

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.

What a sad day for America.

The day after elections, I always feel a sense of pride in America — no matter the result.

“Another bloodless transfer of power in America,” I have written in the past.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

Sadly — and I never thought I’d see this day — we do not have a bloodless transfer of power. We do not have a peaceful transfer of power in America.

Armed rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, supporting President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, seeking to use violence to achieve their ends.

What happened Wednesday at the Capitol was not close to a peaceful protest. This was a riot fomented by Trump, who riled them up by feeding them lies about our election system.

Our editorial board laid some blame at the feet of Idaho’s congressional delegation, arguing our congressmen from Idaho, Sen. Mike Crapo, Sen. Jim Risch, Rep. Mike Simpson and Rep. Russ Fulcher, did nothing to stop it from happening.

Crapo and Risch said and did nothing to push back against Trump’s dangerous lies leading up to Wednesday’s violence. Simpson and Fulcher went even further, signing up for a ridiculous lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to refute election results in another state. Fulcher then went a step further, announcing that he would join a band of Republican lawmakers objecting to the Electoral College results.

Silence is complicity, and the silence of Crapo, Risch, Simpson and Fulcher let us go down this path.

Please read the full editorial here.

We asked them to do the right thing

Before Wednesday’s vote and sad turn of events, I reached out to Crapo, Risch and Simpson’s offices, asking for comment on certifying the Electoral College results and on a Trump phone call that was leaked over the weekend, during which he asked the Georgia secretary of state to “find” enough votes for Trump to be declared the winner.

Nothing from any of them.

Before the riots, our editorial board called on Congress to quickly and emphatically certify the Electoral College results. We called on Simpson, Crapo and Risch to do the right thing and do what’s best for the country.

Unfortunately, Fulcher had already done the wrong thing by that point, announcing on Monday that he was going to object to the results of the Electoral College.

We were worried about what might happen when we wrote: With horribly named “stop the steal” rallies planned Wednesday across the country, including in Boise, such claims of impropriety only serve to pour gasoline on a fire fueled by conspiracy theories, disinformation and outright lies.

You can read our full editorial here, calling on our congressional delegation to do the right thing.

Reaping what you sow

This all follows an editorial we wrote on Nov. 6, urging our congressional delegation to condemn and repudiate President Trump’s dangerous lies about the election results.

Sowing the seeds of doubt about the legitimacy of one of the most vital tenets of our democracy deserves more than just a milquetoast response, we wrote at the time.

Unfortunately, Idaho’s congressional delegation has been tepid, as they usually have been in challenging President Trump, as if the legislative branch were a subsidiary of the executive branch and subordinate to the president.

After watching Trump become unhinged, one might think that even Republicans would repudiate the president and at least acknowledge that what the president was saying was a step too far. And some GOP members nationwide had done that, just not Idaho’s.

You can read that full editorial here.

Like this newsletter?

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.