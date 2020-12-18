The Idaho Way: Americans sacrificed far more during World War II than today

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion editor

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.

Growing up in tiny Paul, Idaho, during World War II, Bill Platts remembers putting old boots in between the car tire and innertube because you couldn’t buy tires.

All the rubber you could get your hands on was needed for the war effort.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It wasn’t that bad, though, because you couldn’t drive that far anyway, at least not on two gallons of gasoline a week. That was the rationed amount.

Americans during World War II were asked to sacrifice in dozens of ways, from enlisting in the military to rationing, volunteering and recycling.

When he was a teenager, Bill Platts remembers when gas, sugar and rubber were rationed, and collecting newspapers and scrap metal as a Boy Scout Ñ all for the war effort. The sacrifices people made for America made them stronger, he says. Platts grew up in Paul, Idaho. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

“The entire population was called upon to make some sort of sacrifice for the war effort,” Rob Citino, senior historian at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, told me in a phone interview. “You know, look, the basic thing you sacrifice in wartime is your personal freedom and you agree to do service for the country, or, or you’re called upon to do it.”

So what has happened to Americans’ sense of sacrifice?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Compared with what Americans had to endure during World War II, what we’ve had to endure during the coronavirus pandemic is a mere trifle.

This was a fascinating column to research. Please read the full column here.

Gov. Brad Little, with Major General Michael J. Garshak, explains the mission of the Idaho National Guard assisting health workers during the coronavirus pandemic at Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Choosing to do nothing, Gov. Little leads Idaho to the brink of crisis standards of care

It’s every man and woman for yourself in Idaho.

Stock the pantry, stock up on toilet paper, keep yourself healthy and don’t have a heart attack or get into a car crash for the next few months, because Idaho is headed for crisis standards of care. It’s almost an inevitability at this point.

Despite multiple warnings and pleas from Idaho’s health care professionals and educators, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that he would not be taking any additional measures to stem the rising tide of coronavirus in Idaho.

Please read the editorial board’s full editorial here.

Healthwise, a Boise-based health education nonprofit, created this billboard to show its support for the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, using the phrase, “We are everywhere,” which was found on swastika stickers at the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise. Scott McIntosh smcintosh@idahostatesman.com

‘We are everywhere’: Let’s steal back that slogan

The desecration of the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise with swastika stickers was reprehensible and unfortunately a stark reminder that our work in eradicating white supremacy and ignorance is still not finished.

This cowardly act of placing the stickers, which carried the message, “We are everywhere,” was done in the shadows of the night, an acknowledgment that their message has no place in the light of day.

The memorial stands for the resilience of the human spirit of an innocent little girl who kept a diary for two years while hiding from the Nazis, only to be taken to a concentration camp, where she died. The memorial also stands as a painful reminder of the potential for human atrocity, but with the hope that it may never happen again.

Please read our full editorial on how we should respond strongly to such acts of hate.

Like this newsletter?

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.