The Idaho Way: Pro-virus, anti-mask message in Idaho is dead wrong and dangerous

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion editor

The behavior of the anti-mask protesters has become unacceptable.

Protesters showed up at the houses of Central District Health board members Diana Lachiondo and Dr. Ted Epperly, and in Lachiondo’s case when she wasn’t home and her 12-year-old son was home alone.

Anyone who is a parent could identify with the terror in Lachiondo’s voice as she tearfully told the board that she had to leave because protesters were at her house with her son there by himself.

Protesters also showed up in the hundreds at the Central District Health office to protest any and all actions that might be taken by board members, who had been scheduled to vote on a new health order mandating masks, limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, and limiting visits to correctional facilities and long-term care facilities. It allowed high school sports to continue and basically laid out some pretty loose rules for restaurants, bars and nightclubs while keeping them open.

Many reasonable people are convinced that the health order actually wouldn’t have done nearly enough to slow the spread of coronavirus. And yet, here were the anti-maskers, who apparently just won’t be happy unless we have absolutely no regulations at all. They won’t stop their faux-patriot temper tantrum unless we have complete and unfettered spread of coronavirus in the community. Even more than anti-mask, they really seem to be pro-virus.

To those pro-virus, anti-mask protesters: We hear you. We’ve heard you. We’ve been hearing you loud and clear for the past nine months.

It’s not that your message isn’t being heard. It’s that your message is dead wrong.

The hypocrisy of the limited-government advocates

The hypocrisy among Idaho’s most ardent small-government advocates was on full display last week, as we learned that many of them accepted federal government bailouts in the form of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

It is now quite clear that the principles of limited government they espouse are just a matter of convenience. They begrudge government spending in the form of Medicaid expansion, which helps low-income Idahoans, but they’re OK with government spending when their own businesses need a helping hand.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin reportedly received $314,727. The Idaho Freedom Foundation received $129,883. In addition, Idaho Freedom Foundation’s board members took their own piece of the pie, totaling more than $2 million in all.

One thing has been made abundantly clear by these disclosures. These folks have a guiding light in all things: what is best for them, whether it is politically or economically.

Idaho’s teachers of the year speak out

Idaho’s dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases presents a clear and present danger to the health of Idaho students, as well as their teachers and support staff. In addition, the shortcomings brought to light by the pandemic require swift and decisive action to ensure that our students have the best chance at success and our educators are appropriately supported.

Nine out of the past 11 Idaho teachers of the year wrote a guest opinion piece, calling for greater investments in public education and safety measures.

What you’re saying

This week’s letters to the editor featured your opinions on the PPP loans taken out by small-government advocates, critiques of Idaho’s U.S. senators, a maskless Christmas tree lighting in Eagle and more on the importance of wearing a mask.

