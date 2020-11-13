Idaho statewide mask mandate?

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion editor

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.

Such a busy week this week, between elections follow-up stories and more reporting on COVID-19. Someone must not have gotten the memo that COVID-19 would disappear after the election.

Mask mandates in Idaho were so topical this week that I wrote about them not once but twice within days, each in different contexts.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The city of Twin Falls this week gives us yet another reason Idaho Gov. Brad Little should issue a statewide mask mandate to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Twin Falls City Council members voted, 6-1, Monday night to table discussion about a citywide mask mandate, and one of the supposed reasons was that if Twin Falls were to impose a mask mandate, that would send anti-maskers to other cities to shop and do business. A statewide mask mandate would solve that problem. It would give cover to city officials who know that wearing a mask slows the spread of COVID-19.

Most importantly, though, we need to stop listening to the ridiculous arguments being made by anti-maskers. Please read our full editorial making the case for a statewide mask mandate here.

If Utah can do it, Idaho can, too

Utah’s Republican Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statewide mask mandate Sunday night in response to the coronavirus pandemic, making it the 34th state in the nation to have a statewide order for face coverings. Now, it’s Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s turn to do the same, recognizing that this is the best path forward to preserve public health, ensure our health care system doesn’t get even further overwhelmed and to protect our improving economy.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

You can read that full editorial here.

Speaking of the economy

Gov. Little has been touting Idaho’s economy and state finances for several weeks now. By many measure, Idaho is doing very well. But I was curious about why we’re doing so well. What are the conditions that make Idaho’s economy better than most other states? Turns out it’s a combination of factors — some fortuitous and some deliberate.

You can read my full column on the subject here.

Weak sauce

At first blush, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo’s tweeted statement Thursday night defending the American voting process might have seemed like a valiant repudiation of his party’s leader. Hours earlier, President Donald Trump held a press conference to launch a tirade against counting votes and make unsubstantiated accusations of voter fraud.

But Crapo’s statement was such a bland, general statement that it’s the equivalent of tweeting, “The sky is blue.” It certainly wasn’t a repudiation of the president’s incendiary, un-American comments.

You can read our full editorial on Idaho’s congressional deleagation’s response here.

How Idaho avoided election week nightmare

Speaking of the election, Idaho was able to avoid the election week headaches experienced by other states for a couple of reasons, including our smaller population size and our requirement to have ballots received — not just postmarked — by Election Day. But perhaps most important was the legislation passed by the Idaho Legislature during the special session in August. That legislation allowed county clerks in Idaho to start processing mailed-in ballots starting as early as a week before Election Day.

You can read my full column on Idaho’s relatively smooth election here.

Idaho celebrates women veterans with commemorative medallion

I wrote about a new silver commemorative medallion being issued by the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office a few months ago, as I had previously interviewed the widower of one of the women being featured on the medallion.

Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth wrote a wonderful piece for us this week giving us more details about the medallion and the women who are on it.

Speaking of Veterans Day

Former Idaho Attorney General and state Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones wrote a terrific guest opinion piece for Veterans Day giving us two very good suggestions for Idahoans after whom our military could name military bases.

First up, Vernon Baker, an African-American hero of World War II, was a loyal citizen of the United States during his entire 90 years. Then, Jones recommends renaming Mountain Home Air Force Base after the late Bernie Fisher, of Kuna, another Medal of Honor recipient for his heroism during the Vietnam War.

I second Jones’ motion on this. I had the great good fortune of meeting Fisher a few times during my time in Kuna before he died. The last time I saw him, I was able to grab a chair next to him at the Kuna Lions barbecue during Kuna Days. Where was it held? At Bernie Fisher Park, named after him. It’s true what Jones writes about how unassuming and humble Fisher was. You’d never imagine the story of his action movie-like act of heroism in Vietnam.

You can read Jones’ terrific guest opinion piece here.

What you’re saying

This week, you’ve sent in a lot of letters about the election results, wearing a mask and Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke’s comments welcoming “like-minded” people to Idaho. You can read all of those letters by clicking here.

I’ll be on Idaho Matters today

No doubt, I’ll be talking about some of the issues above. You can tune in live on the radio at noon at 91.5 FM. You can also listen online by clicking here.

Like this newsletter?

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.





