Idaho, we’re back in Stage 3, but will it really do any good? Plus: endorsements

Welcome to The Idaho Way newsletter from the Idaho Statesman.

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion editor

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday moved the state back to Stage 3 of the state’s reopening plan, a nod to the state’s growing coronavirus crisis that soon could overwhelm hospital and health care capacity.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

The differences between Stage 4 and Stage 3 are minimal, though, and without a statewide mask mandate and without any sort of enforcement, very little is likely to change. Medical professionals at Little’s press conference were begging people to wear masks, saying it’s the single-most effective thing we can do, yet the governor still won’t pull the trigger on a statewide mask mandate.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The main difference in Stage 3 is that large-scale events that we have been seeing at the Ford Idaho Center and elsewhere, such as the recent “Back the Blue” event and the “Freakshow of Amateur Wrestling,” featuring 3,500 athletes, would be prohibited.

Please read the full editorial on Idaho’s move back to Stage 3 here.

Meanwhile, 600 Idahoans lose their freedom

Several Idaho lawmakers appeared in a video published this week in which they question the existence of the coronavirus pandemic and state that they will ignore any state or local emergency orders that they claim violate their rights.

Meanwhile, 600 Idahoans have now lost their freedom — permanently. That’s the number of Idaho residents who have died from COVID-19, a grim number that we surpassed this week. Thousands of others have fallen ill and still feel the effects.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Keep this in mind, as well: It took Idaho four months to hit 200 deaths from COVID-19. It took just two months to add 300 more deaths, topping 500 this month. It’s now taken us just three weeks to add another 100 deaths.

How is this acceptable to people? Some are taking this seriously, while others are not.

While I was watching this video, I couldn’t help but think how much good these so-called leaders could be doing if instead, they made a public service announcement video asking people to wear a mask.

All of our endorsements are in

Have you voted yet? A lot of people, including me, already have voted. Personally, I received an absentee ballot and filled it out last week.

On Saturday, I swung by the Ada County early voting polling place on Benjamin Lane, where there was a pretty long line of people waiting in the rain to get in. I dropped my ballot in the dropbox located on the sidewalk there. As I was getting back in my car, a gentleman parked next to me asked if he could do the same thing with his ballot. Of course, I said. If it’s all filled out and you signed the envelope, just drop it in that box. He said he was relieved because he didn’t want to stand in line in the rain. No problem.

I did encounter a glitch. When I checked by ballot status at idahovotes.gov, I got a message that there was a problem with my ballot and to call the Ada County Elections Office. I called Monday morning, and Barbara quickly answered the phone, looked up my ballot and let me know that the first time my ballot was run through the machine, it got rejected for some reason. But they tried again, and it worked. So, “Scott McIntosh has voted.”

If you haven’t voted yet, below are the links to all of the Idaho Statesman editorial board’s endorsements. It was a lot of work, but it was great to interview so many candidates and get their views on many issues.

U.S. Senate endorsement

In the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Risch and Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan, the Idaho Statesman editorial board has made a recommendation for Paulette Jordan this election. Read our endorsement and watch our full interview with Jordan and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz here.

U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District

In the race for the 1st Congressional District between incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher and Democrat Rudy Soto, you can read that full endorsement editorial here.

U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District

In the race for the 2nd Congressional District between longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Simpson and Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher, the editorial board thinks Simpson has done a lot for Idaho, but it’s time for a change this year. You can read our full endorsement and reasons for the endorsement by clicking here.

Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Statesman editorial board has interviewed candidates in state legislative districts 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 22. Here’s a breakdown of what races we’ve made endorsements in so far:

Ada County Commission races

Two of the races we’ve been following closely are the two seats up for election on the Ada County Commission.

In District 1 , Democratic incumbent Diana Lachiondo is the better choice over challenger Republican Ryan Davidson. Find the full endorsement in the Diana Lachiondo-Ryan Davidson race here.

, Democratic incumbent Diana Lachiondo is the better choice over challenger Republican Ryan Davidson. Find the full endorsement in the Diana Lachiondo-Ryan Davidson race here. In District 2, in an open seat to replace Rick Visser, Democrat Bill Rutherford is the better choice over Republican Rod Beck. You can read the full endorsement in the Bill Rutherford-Rod Beck race here.

You can also watch our full interviews with all four candidates by clicking on the links.

Constitutional amendment, HJR4

Perhaps you’ve received your absentee ballot and were surprised to see a question of a constitutional amendment, HJR4. Perhaps you’ve been hearing whispers about it but don’t know much about it.

We dug into it and got the details, and our editorial board weighed in on whether you should vote “yes” or “no” on this important measure. Please read our full editorial here.

Ada County Highway District

The editorial board has wrapped up its final interviews with Ada County Highway District candidates. Those endorsements can be found here.

District 1 (east and south Boise, stretching to Cole Road): Incumbent Jim Hansen faces a challenge from Kara Veit. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race.

(east and south Boise, stretching to Cole Road): Incumbent Jim Hansen faces a challenge from Kara Veit. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race. District 2 (parts of west Boise and through central Meridian to Linder Road): Incumbent Rebecca Arnold faces a challenge from Alexis Pickering. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race here.

(parts of west Boise and through central Meridian to Linder Road): Incumbent Rebecca Arnold faces a challenge from Alexis Pickering. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race here. District 5 (west Ada County, including parts of Meridian, Eagle and Star): Emilie Jackson-Edney and Dave McKinney are running for this vacant seat left open by outgoing commissioner Sara Baker. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race.

Like this newsletter?

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING What is this column all about? This column shares the personal opinions of Idaho Statesman opinion editor Scott McIntosh on current issues in the Treasure Valley, in Idaho and nationally. It represents one person’s opinion and is intended to spur a conversation and solicit others’ opinions. It is intended to be part of an ongoing civil discussion with the ultimate goal of providing solutions to community problems and making this a better place to live, work and play. Readers are encouraged to express their thoughts by submitting a letter to the editor. Click on “Submit a letter or opinion” at idahostatesman.com/opinion. You can also sign up to receive his weekly newsletter, “The Idaho Way,” by clicking here.