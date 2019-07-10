Perry homeowner recalls fight between three teens that led to 16-year-old fatally wounded

“When he turned her loose, that’s when she got time to get the pistol,” witness says of Perry shooting A 16-year-old boy is dead after a fight with two 16-year-old girls ended when shots rang out. The boy died later at a Macon hospital. Lonnie Womack, 78, of Perry, recounts the shooting that happened on his front porch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 16-year-old boy is dead after a fight with two 16-year-old girls ended when shots rang out. The boy died later at a Macon hospital. Lonnie Womack, 78, of Perry, recounts the shooting that happened on his front porch.

Lonnie Womack was sitting on his front porch Tuesday when three teens started tussling near his mailbox.

“I stood up when they got the porch because I told them they couldn’t be fighting on the porch,” the 78-year-old Womack said. “But they kept on fighting, and the next thing I know, she pulled out a pistol and shot him.”





Justin Cameron Blackshear, 16, of Perry was taken to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, where he later died as a result of his injuries that night, Perry police Capt. Heath Dykes said.

No charges have been placed against the 16-year-old girls in the shooting that may have been in self-defense. Police are still investigating.

Womack said the teens tussled in his yard, then across the street in a vacant lot, then in the side of his yard before ending up on his porch. He called 911 to report the fight.

Womack said he’d never seen the teens before.

The teen boy, later identified as Blackshear by police, kept throwing the smaller teen girl down on the ground saying she was trying to take his pistol, while she kept saying it wasn’t his pistol, Womack said. The bigger teen girl kept pulling him off the smaller teen girl.

When on the porch, Blackshear threw down the smaller teen girl and the bigger teen girl then grabbed him around the neck, Womack said.

Womack said the big girl told Blackshear, “If you don’t stop trying to kill my sister, I’m going to choke the hell out of you.”

Then, Blackshear turned the small girl loose, Womack said.

“When he turned her loose, that’s when she got time to get the pistol,” Womack said.

The smaller teen girl pulled the pistol from her waistband and shot him three times in the stomach, Womack said.

The girls walked away, while Blackshear asked for a cup of water. Womack called 911.

“They were fighting about the gun,” Womack said. “He was trying to take the gun.”

Perry police were en route to reports of a fight at Womack’s Jackson Lane home when they were told by 911 that shots had been fired, Dykes said.





Blackshear was found lying on the front porch of the residence in the Oldfield neighborhood by officers, Dykes said.

He’d been shot during a fight with two 16-year-old girls, Dykes said.

“There was confrontation between him and those two,” Dykes said. “It got to be physical, and at some point during that altercation, he was shot.”

Detectives said they believe Blackshear may have been shot by one of the teens in self-defense, but are still interviewing witnesses and working the evidence, Dykes said.

“It possibly could have been self-defense,” he said. “That’s what we’re believing at this point in time, but we haven’t confirmed any of that.”

Dykes said the girls were not on scene when officers arrived, having gone to another residence about a mile away, he said.

“They ... went to a residence of somebody they knew and .... told them to call,” Dykes said. “Somebody at that house supposedly called 911 and told us they were at the house.”

The fight among the three teens started in the road, moved to the lot across the street, then back across the road and into the yard and then onto the porch, he said.





“They just ended up on his porch,” Dykes said.

No charges have been filed.

“We’re still in the process of ... trying to put the pieces to the puzzle together so we can get this thing resolved,” Dykes said.





Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Perry police Lt. Ken Ezell at 478-338-0255 or 478-988-2824.