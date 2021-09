Hiking & Trails After a lifetime of mountaineering this 70-year-old topped his 3,000th peak September 07, 2021 07:00 AM

“Like the bulldog that refuses to give up, I manage to get it done,” said Jon Fredland, Nampa, who recently celebrated two milestones: Turning 70 years old, and climbing Trinity Mountain for his 3,000th peak. And he's still adding to the number.