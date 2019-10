Outdoors Rescuers rig back brace to move injured hunter safely out of backcountry October 08, 2019 01:54 PM

Rescuers from McCall, Riggins and Grangeville made a back brace to move an injured elk hunter out of the backcountry amid a snowstorm. The hunter was brought out on a mule owned and led by Darwin Vander Esch, father of NFL star Leighton Vander Esch.