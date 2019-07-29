Outdoors
Meridian man suffers medical emergency while tubing Boise River, dies at hospital
A Meridian man who suffered a medical emergency while floating the Boise River with his family on Monday afternoon died at a local hospital.
Paramedics were called to a section of the river near Swallowtail Lane at 2:25 p.m., Boise Fire Department spokeswoman Char Jackson told the Idaho Statesman.
That’s not far downstream from Bown Crossing. But there wasn’t easy vehicle access to the site, so firefighters used a UTV to get to the man along the shore.
Jackson said the man fell out of his tube, and in the process of trying to get back in might have suffered cardiac arrest. She was unsure how he got to the shore, but that’s where paramedics used a defibrillator in hopes of restarting his heart.
The man, who was in his 60s, died at a local hospital, Jackson said. His name has not been released.
