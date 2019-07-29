Meridian man suffers medical emergency while tubing Boise River, dies at hospital

Here’s how to stay safe on the Boise River during float season Capt. Noel Rios, firefighter Joe Ostermiller, and firefighter Chad Tiffany of the Boise Fire Department Dive Team spent Thursday morning clearing obstructions from the Boise River in preparation for the 2016 opening of float season in Boise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capt. Noel Rios, firefighter Joe Ostermiller, and firefighter Chad Tiffany of the Boise Fire Department Dive Team spent Thursday morning clearing obstructions from the Boise River in preparation for the 2016 opening of float season in Boise.

A Meridian man who suffered a medical emergency while floating the Boise River with his family on Monday afternoon died at a local hospital.

Paramedics were called to a section of the river near Swallowtail Lane at 2:25 p.m., Boise Fire Department spokeswoman Char Jackson told the Idaho Statesman.

That’s not far downstream from Bown Crossing. But there wasn’t easy vehicle access to the site, so firefighters used a UTV to get to the man along the shore.

Jackson said the man fell out of his tube, and in the process of trying to get back in might have suffered cardiac arrest. She was unsure how he got to the shore, but that’s where paramedics used a defibrillator in hopes of restarting his heart.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man, who was in his 60s, died at a local hospital, Jackson said. His name has not been released.