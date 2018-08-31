One angry bear. Watch him attack cage after brief capture in Montana

Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.
