The bridge to Idaho City’s most popular campground is finally being rebuilt

The bridge to Grayback Gulch, a popular campground two miles south of Idaho City, is finally being rebuilt more than a year after its destruction.
“(Grayback Gulch) is by far and away our most popular campground,” said Hank Ray, a recreation technician with the Idaho City Ranger District. “It was full almost all the time. A lot of people even had weddings and family reunions there.”
Due to the fallout of 2016’s remarkable snowfall, the bridge to Grayback Gulch was destroyed by flooding, ice and fallen trees. According to Idaho City district ranger Brant Peterson, the bridge’s remnants were removed from the river in March 2017, as the build-up that had destroyed it threatened other bridges and structures as well.
YRU Contracting, Inc. began construction Aug. 13 on the new bridge and plans to finish near the end of September, although the absolute deadline for the project is the third week of October.
Since the majority of campgrounds in that area close in late September, it’s possible Grayback Gulch will remain closed until next spring. Officials hoped construction would be complete earlier this summer, but the lack of availability of needed equipment and manpower due to the construction season set the schedule back.
The project’s total cost is $380,365, split between the Boise National Forest Service and the Idaho Department of Lands, which will cover 66.7 percent.
Peterson said the project’s traffic interference should be limited, though drivers could experience some lane restrictions or brief closures around the third week of September.
