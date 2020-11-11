Idaho celebrates Idaho women veterans with this commemorative medallion

This year, Idahoans have a special reason to celebrate Veterans Day: release of the new Idaho Women Veterans Medallion. The medallion celebrates the service the women of this state have given to the military over the years.

This medallion is one troy ounce, 0.999 fine silver and was minted in Idaho by Sunshine Mint, Inc. and is available at the Warhawk Air Museum, the Idaho State Museum, the Capitol Gift Shop or in the State Treasurer’s Office.

Fittingly, 2020 is also the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage. That’s national suffrage, of course. Even before that, Idaho was among the leaders in 1896 as the fourth state to grant women the right to vote. And to this day, Idaho remains the only state whose state seal was designed by a woman, Emma Edwards Green.

The medallion was designed by a committee that put a lot of thought into its elements. The 2020 Medallion Committee included state Sens. Patti Anne Lodge and Michelle Stennett, state Reps. Christy Zito and Elaine Smith, and myself. Our goal from the outset was to make sure we fully captured the spirit of commitment, patriotism and sacrifice of the women who chose the military as a way to serve our nation. I know I speak for all of the members when I say it was a privilege to be entrusted with such a meaningful task.

Together, and with the help of a number of advisors, we focused on elements that clearly reflect our appreciation for Idaho’s women veterans:

The motto “Courageous Past Unlimited Future” supports the Idaho Women 100 campaign, organized to celebrate the national anniversary of the 19th amendment to the U.S Constitution giving women the right to vote.

The four stars symbolize Idaho’s status as the fourth state to give women the right to vote, and the first to do so by amending the state’s constitution.

The phrase “Support Idaho’s Heroes” reminds us that this is the third medallion in a series recognizing the sacrifices made by the many Idahoans who have served in the military. It’s fitting that proceeds from the sale of this medallion and the earlier ones will support the veterans cemeteries in Idaho.

The five women represent all veterans, including the women we chose to honor as we released the medallion: Kay Gott Chaffey, a World War II pilot for the Women’s Air Service Pilots; Judith Blake Eighmy, who served in Vietnam as an ensign in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps; Wanda Pollard, who joined the Navy in 1953 and served on the personal aircraft of the U.S Atlantic Fleet’s Commander in Chief; Carmelita Pope, a USO officer during World War II; and Carrie L. French of Caldwell, a U.S. Army ammunition specialist killed in 2005 while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Listening to the stories of these women, I felt real admiration and gratitude for them and for other women who, like these five, put service to their nation above all else and who were willing to go in harm’s way to ensure our nation’s freedoms.

Veterans Day takes on new meaning when we think of it not as a holiday, but rather as a time to find, and thank, the men – and women – who are veterans of the military and its enormous responsibilities. The commemorative medallions are the least we can do for them.