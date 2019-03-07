Let’s hire bold leaders for Boise State, University of Idaho. Our future depends on it.

I want to issue an open call to our Idaho State Board of Education to not miss the significance of and opportunity for how 2019 represents a defining year for the future of higher education in Idaho. We have two new presidents to be hired at our largest universities – Boise State and the University of Idaho. Finalists have now been selected. In an Economic Impact Report from January 2018, Boise State alone promotes its statewide economic impact at $667.2 million (Boise’s MSA was $589.5 million). The decisions of who gets hired to lead these universities will represent a cumulative economic impact in the billions of dollars. I would like to believe the State Board and search committee appreciate what is at stake.
Idaho is experiencing rapid change, not the least of which is population growth here in the Treasure Valley. This period of change requires innovative leadership and forward thinking on behalf of our civic, business and education leaders.
The state of Idaho, under Gov. Brad Little’s leadership, understands how important it is to strategically invest to be competitive in a national and global economy. Healthy cities and companies cannot sit back and maintain the status quo. Continuous innovation and a mindset for being distinctive is the best way to avoid being irrelevant. Leaders are accountable for ensuring the performance of their organizations. Governor Little was elected by the citizens of Idaho based on his vision for our future and to face a globally competitive world that requires adaptive thinking.
My concern centers on whether the presidential searches at Boise State and U of I are designed to yield distinctive candidates ready to innovate. Former Boise State President Bob Kustra was a leader with fresh ideas who made bold moves to position Boise State to become distinctive. Yet, Boise State’s finalists from last year’s (ultimately failed) search yielded a collective yawn from alumni of both universities I talked with – average leaders from average universities looking for a promotion was the reaction.
Both Boise State University and the University of Idaho need a president with distinctive profiles and bold ideas from both inside and outside higher education. Now is not the time to hire conventional candidates. The landscape for higher education appears to be changing fast. It looks more global, technologically driven, with an emphasis on students graduating with low debt and a job worthy of a college degree.
I believe every great city and state has great universities. Distinctive universities of tomorrow will have leaders who do not necessarily exhibit similar credentials to leaders of the past. I am hoping 2019 is a year to look back on and celebrate the hiring of two new university presidents whose unique perspectives contributed to a decade or more of growth and community benefit. In Boise State’s case, I think we dodged a bullet in 2018 with the failed search. Let’s not make the same mistake this time. Let’s hire bold leadership for Boise State University and the University of Idaho.
Scot Ludwig is a Boise City Council member, practicing Idaho lawyer, a distinguished alumnus of Boise State University, and a graduate of the University of Idaho School of Law.
